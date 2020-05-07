United States Draws Rule to Allow Huawei and American Businesses to Work Together on 5G Standards: Source – Latest News

The US Department of Commerce. USA It is close to signing a new rule that would allow U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei Technologies to set standards for next-generation 5G networks, people familiar with the matter said.

Engineers at some US tech companies. USA They stopped engaging with Huawei to develop standards after the Department of Commerce blacklisted the company last year. The list left companies unsure about what technology and information their employees could share with Huawei, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment.

That has put the United States at a disadvantage, industry and government officials said. At standard setting meetings, where protocols and technical specifications are developed that allow teams from different companies to work together seamlessly, Huawei gained a stronger voice when American engineers sat quietly.

The Commerce Department placed Huawei on its "list of entities,quot; last May, citing national security concerns. The list restricted sales of US goods and technology. USA To the company and asked questions about how US companies USA They could participate in organizations that set industry standards.

After nearly a year of uncertainty, the department has drafted a new rule to address the problem, two sources told Reuters. The rule, which could still change, essentially allows US companies to participate in standards bodies where Huawei is also a member, the sources said.

The draft is under final review at the Commerce Department and, if approved, would go to other agencies for approval, the people said. It is unclear how long the entire process will take or if another agency will object.

"As we get closer to the mark of the year, it is time for this to be addressed and clarified," said Naomi Wilson, senior director of policy for Asia at the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), which represents companies like Amazon.co Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp.

The US government USA He wants US companies to USA Stay competitive with Huawei, said Wilson. "But his policies have inadvertently caused American companies to lose their seats at the table to Huawei and others on the list of entities."

The rule is expected to only address Huawei, people familiar with the matter said, not other entities listed, such as Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.

Adding Huawei to the list last May, the Commerce Department cited pending U.S. charges against the company for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. He also noted that the indictment alleges that Huawei participated in "deceptive and obstructive acts,quot; to evade US law. Huawei has pleaded not guilty in the case.

A Commerce Department spokesman declined to comment. A Huawei spokeswoman also declined to comment.

"I know Commerce is working on that rule," a senior State Department official told Reuters on Wednesday. "We support in trying to find a solution to that puzzle."

The White House and the Defense, Energy and Treasury departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Setting international standards is important to the development of 5G," said another senior administration official, who also declined to be identified. "The discussions try to balance that consideration with the national security needs of the United States."

Six US senators, including Chinese hawks Marco Rubio, James Inhofe and Tom Cotton, sent a letter last month to the US Secretaries of Commerce, State, Defense and Energy. USA On the urgent need to issue regulations confirming that US participation in 5G standard setting is not restricted by the list of entities.

"We are deeply concerned about the risks to the US global leadership position in 5G wireless technology as a result of this reduced participation," the letter said.

In the telecommunications industry, 5G or 5th generation wireless networks are expected to power everything from high-speed video broadcasts to driverless cars.

Industry standards are big business for telecommunications companies, too. They compete for their proprietary technology to be considered essential to the standard, which can increase a company's bottom line by billions of dollars.

ITIC's Wilson said the uncertainty has prompted US-based standardization bodies to consider moving abroad, noting that the nonprofit RISC-V Foundation (pronounced risk five) decided to move from Delaware to Switzerland ago. a few months.

The foundation oversees the promising semiconductor technology developed with the support of the Pentagon and, as Reuters reported, wants to make sure that those outside the United States can help develop its open source technology.

