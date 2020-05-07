Unemployment Claims Report: 3.2 million applied for unemployment benefits last week

Some 3.2 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That brings the total number of workers who have applied for unemployment assistance to 33 million in the past two months.

Put another way, a fifth of the U.S. workforce has applied for unemployment benefits at the time, an unprecedented number since records have been kept since the 1940s.

The largest increases in unemployment claims across the country occurred in Alabama, Georgia, New York, Oregon, and Washington state, where layoffs affected a wide range of sectors, including construction, educational services, commerce , transportation and storage.

"The data points to an unprecedented cascading crisis that hit front-line services like restaurants and retail businesses first, but has now reached every corner of our economy, from manufacturing to the healthcare industry." Andrew Stettner, a senior member of the Century Foundation, said in a statement.

The number of people who have received unemployment benefits, a number known as "continuing claims," ​​increased to 22 million. Separately, another 1.1 million people applied for pandemic unemployment assistance in the past two weeks, reflecting unemployed workers who are not eligible for traditional unemployment assistance because they are classified as contractors.

The latest job data, while staggering, marks the fifth consecutive week that jobless claims have declined, suggesting that layoffs may have peaked. At this rate, weekly claims should drop below a million by June, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note.

"[We have] high hopes that June will see the start of a rebound as states begin to reopen," Shepherdson wrote, noting that "we will be largely in the dark about the speed with which businesses start. return,quot;. employees."

The Labor Department will release unemployment figures for April on Friday. Economists forecast that more than 20 million jobs were lost last month and that the nation's annualized unemployment rate increased by 15-20%.