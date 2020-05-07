Uber Reports $ 2.9 Billion Quarterly Loss During Pandemic

Uber lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019, its biggest loss in three quarters. The company also reported $ 3.54 billion in revenue. Gross bookings in its passenger transportation business fell 3 percent, while bookings in its Uber Eats division increased more than 54 percent year-over-year, thanks to increased demand for food deliveries.

Uber's transportation business has collapsed as a result of widespread shutdown orders due to the pandemic. The company announced this week that it would lay off 3,700 full-time employees, or about 14 percent of its workforce. More than 400 other employees from Uber's Jump bike and scooter division will also be laid off as part of an investment agreement with Lime, Information reports.

In a call to investors in March, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company's gross reserves in most major cities were reduced by as much as 70 percent. His overall business was reported to drop 80 percent year-over-year. Recent gains at its Uber Eats food delivery division have failed to offset large losses in its main transportation product.

