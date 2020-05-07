Uber loses $ 2.9 billion, unloads bike and scooter business

NY – Uber lost $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but the company is looking for its growing food delivery business, as well as an aggressive cost reduction to ease the pain.

The transportation giant said Thursday that it is downloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime, a company it is investing $ 85 million in. Jump had been losing about $ 60 million per quarter.

"While our Rides business has been greatly affected by the ongoing pandemic, we have taken quick steps to preserve the strength of our balance sheet, focus additional resources on Uber Eats and prepare for any recovery scenario," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. in a statement. "Along with the increase in food delivery, we are encouraged by the first signs we are seeing in markets that are beginning to reopen."

On Wednesday, San Francisco-based Uber said it would cut 3,700 full-time workers, or about 14% of its workforce, as people who fear the contagion remain indoors or try to limit contact with others. . Its main rival, Lyft, announced last month that it would lay off 982 people, or 17% of its workforce due to falling demand.

Uber generated $ 3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, 14% more than in the same period last year.

Revenue at its Eats food delivery business grew 53% as customers who closed their doors at home chose to order. The company left markets where its food delivery business was not profitable, including the Czech Republic, Egypt, and Honduras. But it added key accounts like Chipotle, Dunkin & # 39; and Shake Shack, and allowed delivery from supermarkets and convenience stores.

Uber's bottom line was hurt when the value of its investments in the Chinese transport giant, Singapore-based Didi, Grab, and others plummeted by $ 2.1 billion when demand collapsed in those regions.

Uber's investment in Lime came as part of a $ 170 million funding round, which also included Alphabet, Bain Capital Ventures, GV, and other investors.