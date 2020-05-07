Uber Eats just made sending food to friends and family that much easier: BGR

Uber announced a new feature for Uber Eats this week that will allow users to share the status of a food delivery they've made for someone else.

Uber users will receive a link that they can share with others that will be tracked in real time by the delivery driver so they can see how far their delivery is.

This is one of several changes that Uber has made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some states have slowly begun to reopen parts of their economies, not all are comfortable with the idea of ​​continuing their day as if nothing has changed. Restaurants are even starting to reopen in some cities (with an impossible set of rules), but many of us will continue to avoid public spaces for the foreseeable future. Therefore, delivery is a vital alternative, and Uber has just introduced a new feature to improve food delivery.

This week, Uber announced a new global feature in the Uber Eats app that allows users to send a delivery to someone else, and then easily share the status of that delivery with the recipient. Once you place an order for a friend or family member, you will receive a tracking link that you can send them so they can see how far the driver is from your home. It's also a real-time tracking system, so you only need to submit the link once.

"Whether you're looking to brighten up your friend's day with your favorite Starbucks order, or surprise your mother with cupcakes for Mother's Day, sending food and drinks to loved ones is now easier than ever," she says. Daniel Danker, Product Manager at Uber eats. "With our real-time tracking system for sharing, the person on the other side of the order can see how their food arrives and be ready to accept it at the time of delivery."

This is one of several ways that Uber has responded to the new coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks. Last month, Uber Direct and Uber Connect made their debut. Direct allows shoppers to order from select retailers and have items delivered to their doorstep without having to leave the house or contact anyone else. Similarly, Connect allows users to send packages to family and friends through the Uber app.

CNN He also reported a few days ago that Uber will start requiring both drivers and drivers to wear face masks. This has not yet become official policy, but is expected to be communicated by Uber in the coming weeks. This is what Uber chief of security communications Andrew Hasbun said in a statement:

As countries reopen, Uber focuses on safety and proceeds with caution. Today, we continue to ask passengers to stay home if they can, while sending safety supplies to drivers providing essential travel. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play.

In the meantime, you can now ensure that the recipient of any meal or snack ordered through Uber Eats knows exactly where the delivery driver is at each step of the journey.

