Two McDonald & # 39; s employees were shot by an Oklahoma City woman who was upset that she couldn't eat inside due to COVID-19 restrictions

In an effort to curb the arrest of the highly contagious coronavirus, strict safety precautions have been taken, especially for restaurants. Apparently, a local woman from Oklahoma City was either unaware of these security measures or did not care because she was so upset that she was unable to eat inside a McDonald's that she shot two employees.

@ABCNews reports that a local McDonald's in Oklahoma City converted from a fast-food restaurant to a crime scene, when two employees were shot and a third was injured after a client allegedly became so enraged after learning that he was unable to dine indoors due to coronavirus restrictions. The shocking incident occurred earlier this week at a McDonald's in the southwest region of the city. The suspicious woman fled the crime scene, but fortunately she was arrested just a few blocks away and detained where she is awaiting official charges.

According to employees at the scene, a physical altercation began between the suspected woman and an employee, who reportedly fell over and hit her head at some point during the fight. It was then that things got even more serious as the suspect left the McDonald's facility and went to his car to look for a gun. On his return to the restaurant, he started firing multiple shots and shot two employees and injured a third. Those employees sustained injuries to the arm, neck and shoulder areas.

Captain Larry Withrow of the Oklahoma City Police Department released a statement describing the incident:

"The suspect briefly left the restaurant and returned with a pistol and fired multiple shots. A male employee was shot in the arm. Another male employee was hit in the neck and shoulder area by what police describe as bullet shrapnel. A third employee also suffered bullet shrapnel in his side. "

McDonald & # 39; s CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke about the shooting in a recent interview:

"Obviously it's a heinous crime, particularly because these two people were really trying to support public health. I think what you're seeing in this situation is really what you're seeing in a variety of situations across the country, which is this tension about (re) opening. But there is absolutely no excuse for violence, particularly armed violence. So I'm happy that our people are doing well. "

All three employees were rushed to the hospital and none of their injuries are considered fatal.

