Twitter is about to fix one of the worst things about the talks: BGR

Twitter announced a major change to its app's user interface that should make it easier to track conversations and responses.

The new feature will launch first for iPhone and the web, Twitter revealed.

The company is also considering changes to the Like, Retweet, and Reply icons, with a limited trial already running on iOS devices.

Twitter can be great at triggering whatever is going through your mind at any given moment, but having a compelling conversation isn't always possible. That's not because of what people are saying, but because of how Twitter works. Chats can easily be derailed and controversial topics can spiral out of control, making it nearly impossible to keep track of who's saying what. But Twitter is about to fix conversations forever by implementing a threaded conversation mode that will not only look familiar to you, but will also help users communicate with each other.

Twitter announced the new feature on its support channel, where it posted an animation of how everything will work. Once the new conversation mode is implemented, all responses to a tweet will represent a single conversation that will get its own responses. With the help of branching lines and indentations, Twitter will make it clear which tweet someone replies to and allow everyone to follow and reply to the same point. That way, each reply can nest a new chat, just like Reddit works.

A new Show answers The button option will appear below a reply to a tweet, which will display the new conversation user interface. Click on it and you will notice light gray lines connecting each reply to the appropriate tweet. This animation will show you exactly how the new function is supposed to work:

Their conversations are on Twitter, so we are testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and on the web will see a new layout for the answers with lines and indentations that clarify who talks to whom and fits more convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t %MINIFYHTMLb33fb8151360484351dba7fcb801cb5c12% – Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

The new feature will be rolled out initially for iPhone, iPad and the web, Twitter explained, and you should start seeing it soon on your devices. It is unknown when the Android Twitter app will get it, but it should happen sometime in the future so that all Twitter users can enjoy the same overall experience.

The new conversation mode is not the only change Twitter is considering. The company responded to its own advancement it is also experiencing, placing the Like, Retweet, and Reply icons behind a tap to get responses. The feature will initially be tested with a small group of users on iPhone to see how it affects tracking and conversation.

As for the toxicity of some of the conversations that take place on Twitter, the new changes will not affect any of that. But it will surely make it easier to stay away from some of the public Twitter chats that can quickly get worse.

Image Source: AP / Shutterstock