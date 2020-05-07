Turkey accuses pilots, others over Carlos Ghosn's escape

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkish prosecutors have charged four pilots, an airline official and two flight attendants with their alleged roles in the escape of former Nissan President Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Turkey and from there to Beirut, Lebanon, Turkey's state news agency reported Thursday. .
Anadolu Agency said prosecutors in Istanbul have completed an indictment against the seven, formally accusing the four pilots and the official of illegally smuggling a migrant. The two flight attendants are accused of failing to report a crime, the agency said.
A trial date will be set after a court in Istanbul's Bakirkoy district formally accepts the accusation.
Details of the accusation were not immediately available.
Ghosn, who was arrested on charges of financial misconduct in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan late last year. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred to another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived on December 30.
Turkish airline MNG Jet said in January that two of its planes were illegally used in the Ghosn escape, first flying from Osaka, Japan, to Istanbul, and then to Beirut. The company said its employee admitted to falsifying the flight records so that Mr. Ghosn's name would not appear on them.
The company employee and four pilots remain in custody while the flight attendants were released after questioning. The suspects have been identified only by their initials.
Prosecutors in Japan separately issued arrest warrants for Ghosn and three Americans who they say aided and planned his escape. Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, and the former Nissan boss is unlikely to be arrested. Lebanon has indicated that it will not hand over Mr. Ghosn.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for almost 20 years, says he is innocent and that he fled Japan in the belief that he could not get a fair trial there.