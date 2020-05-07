TSR Sports: Earl Thomas reportedly held at gunpoint by wife during dispute

Chile, according to @tmz_tv, Earl Thomas and his wife Nina Thomas were involved in a dispute. The soccer star was reportedly detained at gunpoint on April 13.

TMZ also alleges that upon the arrival of the police, "we observed that a black woman wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black man, later identified as Earl Thomas. , with a gun his hand around a vehicle. " The policemen pulled out their weapons and ordered them both to the ground, and they complied without incident.

"Nina says she used Earl's Snapchat account to track her location to a nearby Airbnb rental house … and says she called two other women to help her confront Earl on the platform. Nina also claims that she grabbed the Earl's pistol, a 9mm Berreta, in the process with the intention of "scaring him …" Once he arrived with his friends, TMZ reported that they found Earl and Seth Thomas naked in bed with other women.

It was then that the house friend supposedly pulled out her gun. Nina reportedly admitted to taking out the gun and putting it on Earl's head; He allegedly said "that he took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire." But police say she "didn't know the gun had a bullet in the camera."

There are also said to be footage of the incident and it shows Nina hitting Earl on the nose just before it ends. Eventually it is said that Earl was able to take the gun from his wife. The report is said to suggest that one of Nina's friends was carrying a knife and swinging it aggressively.

Finally, Nina was arrested for robbing a residence with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.

Since the report came out tonight, Earl and Nina have released separate statements. Claiming that "it is nobody's business and they are asking for,quot; prayers and privacy. "

Nina also alleges that she was "mistreated by the Austin Police Department,quot; and did not properly investigate the situation.

