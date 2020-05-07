Trump's personal valet tests are positive for coronavirus

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

In early April, Trump met with a member of the Brazilian government in Mar-a-Lago who was later confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus. A second person at that meeting, called "low-risk ”by government officials at the time, who later tested positive as well. Now, another coronavirus patient has entered Trump's orbit, his personal valet, who was not required by the administration to wear a mask.

CNN reports that Trump's valet tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. As the outlet reports, his duties included attending all hours President needs. While Trump claimed at a press conference today that he has not had much contact with the man and described the situation as "strange"."Politician reports that the valets working in the Oval Office handle "coffee, food or whatever else [the president] may need during the day." Trump can call them at any time using a special button. Those in the residence also iron clothes, pack suitcases, and deliver food and coffee. It is currently unclear where the valet was parked, but there appears to be enough contact for the transmission!

In any case, the Trump administration claims it is perfectly fine. According to the spokesmen, he and the vice president Pence receives regular tests, as do all members of his unfortunate inner circle. He's fine! Totally fine. Everything is completely and completely penalty fee. [CNN]

It is not beautiful that a friend of Trump who pleaded guilty to Lying to the FBI about your contact with Russian diplomats, can you … go free? Justice is an amazing concept!

the New York Times reports that the Justice Department withdrew its case against former Trump henchman Michael T. Flynn. His lawyers argued that he resurfaced 2017 FBI interviews showed misconduct by the agency. The Justice Department apparently agreed, and prosecutors told the court that the agency the actions "were not tied up or justified by the FBI's counterintelligence investigation of Mr. Flynn."

In his motion to dismiss, US Attorney Timothy L. Shea wrote:

"The government is not convinced that the interview on January 24, 2017 was conducted on a legitimate investigative basis, and therefore does not believe that Mr. Flynn's statements were material, even if they are not true."

Justice Department experts also said the Times that main prosecutor Brandon L. Van Grack, who has been at the end of the repeated attacks by Flynn's attorneys, suddenly withdrew from the case on Thursday. According to the report, Justice Department officials were "stunned" by Grack's withdrawal. Is now even a federal judge in Washington to dismiss the case entirely, which would mean that Flynn could not be tried again for the same crimes.

Well that's pretty regular for me. Politics, as they say! Nothing to see here. Everything seems totally legitimate, and according to the books. Good luck, Flynn! That your next act of possible treason is much less publicized. [The New York City Times]

Oh fun! Joe Biden called Donald Trump a reality show star. Good, Joe, that will definitely work. Maybe you can get Debra Messing to retweet it, if you can?

The local man who doesn't believe in handwashing promotes the theory of the dangerous herd immunity theory on the unwashed news network.

Be the best compliment two today! How will you Are you celebrating this incredibly important milestone in American history?

Melania, frankly, is having a really exciting day. Your baby's birthday AND National Day of Prayer? Call her Marie Antoinette, because she's eating her cake, and in front of us too!