Trump says Coronavirus Task Force will continue "indefinitely,quot; but will change focus

Washington President Trump said Wednesday that the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to the reopening of the United States economy, a change that occurs a day after the White House. . admitted internal discussions on the total closure of the working group.

In a series of tweets, the president announced the work of the task force to do a "fantastic job of bringing together vastly complex, vast resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future."

"Due to this success, the Task Force will continue indefinitely with its focus on security and the reopening of our country again," Trump tweeted. "We can add or subtract people, as appropriate."

The president added that the working group will also focus on vaccines and therapies to combat coronavirus.

During an event in the Oval Office later in the day to honor National Nurses Day, Mr. Trump told reporters that two or three members would be added to the task force next week, and said public support For the panel, it helped drive their decision to keep it intact.

"I thought we could reduce it earlier, but I had no idea how popular the task force is until yesterday, when I really started talking about the decline," he said. "It is appreciated by the public."

The task force has led the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 71,000 lives in the United States. USA Keep Going Up – Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Tuesday that "talks are being held on the completion of the work of the working group."

The vice president said the White House was looking at Memorial Day as a window to dissolve the panel.

"I think we are having conversations about that and when is the right time for the task force to complete its work and for the ongoing efforts that are taking place at the agency-by-agency level," Pence told reporters.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country's leading infectious disease experts and one of the most visible members of the task force, told Up News Info News before Pence's comments that he was unaware of the discussions about the separation. of the working group.

"I have been to all the working group meetings, and that is not what they are doing," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters during a trip to Arizona to tour a Honeywell plant that "we will have something in a different way,quot; that is a combination of "security and reopening,quot; of the United States economy, which has led to a stop.

When asked why the task force should be dissolved now, with experts warning that another coronavirus outbreak could occur in the fall, the president said, "because we cannot keep our country closed for the next five years."

The White House formed the task force in January when there were 68 confirmed cases in just over a dozen countries. Since then, the virus has spread to 187 countries with more than 3.6 million cases worldwide.

As the coronavirus epidemic spread to all 50 states and the number of cases in the US. USA Increased, the working group held daily briefings with members of the press to provide updates on their efforts. Those reports, however, stopped late last month. Since then, Trump has begun to focus on aspects of the economic recovery.