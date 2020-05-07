Trump praises Governor Greg Abbott as Texas reverses limits – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

President Donald Trump praised Texas Governor Greg Abbott for reversing state coronavirus restrictions despite failing to meet administration-recommended benchmarks when he received it at the White House on Thursday.

“Texas is opening up and many places are opening up. And we want to do it, and I'm not sure we even have a choice, "Trump told reporters." I think we have to do it. You know, this country cannot remain closed and blocked for years. "

Abbott's visit comes as he faces mounting pressure in his country to restart the Texas economy at a faster rate, even when cases in his state are on the rise. Just hours before appearing with Trump, Abbott jailed as punishment for circumventing the virus safeguards that still exist in Texas amid a protest by the Dallas salon owner who was jailed for keeping his business open in defiance of Abbott restrictions.

Texas is among a long list of states that have been gradually allowing business to reopen despite failing to meet guidelines set by the White House last month. Those guidelines recommend that states wait until they have seen a two-week decrease in documented cases before beginning phased reopens.

Texas has had more than 34,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 940 deaths. And the cases are progressing. The state has averaged 1,043 new cases per day in the seven days since stay-at-home orders expired on May 1, compared to an average of 846 new cases per day in the previous seven days. That's a 23% increase.

But Abbott insisted Thursday that the state was containing the spread and had created "armed forces,quot; to deal with virus outbreaks, targeting prisons, meat-packing plants, and nursing homes, where the virus has been found. be particularly deadly.

"It is like putting out a fire," he said, echoing the language used by Trump.

Trump has taken a non-intervention approach to the reopening process, insisting that decisions be left to the states.

"Governors have great power in terms of what is given by us," he said. The president has not explained what authority he refers to.

During a visit to deliver protective gear to a nursing home in Alexandria, Virginia, Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the states' disregard for federal guidance, saying he was "very confident that governors are moving responsibly." .

"It seems to me that the states are taking a gradual approach," he told reporters. "They are following the data, they are following the science, and they are implementing the kind of testing and evaluation of resources that is outlined in the president's guidelines for opening the United States again."

