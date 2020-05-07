Trump: COVID-19 working group is not dismantled, just refocusing

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump reversed course on plans to cut his COVID-19 workforce Wednesday, trying to balance his enthusiasm for "reopening,quot; the country with rising infection rates in parts of the nation. .

The indecision about the fate of the panel of experts was emblematic of an administration, and a country, struggling with competitive priorities to avoid more deaths and more economic suffering. Trump seems focused on persuading Americans to accept the price of some lost lives as restrictions are eased, worried about the dizzying rise in unemployment and the intention to encourage an economic rebound before the November elections.

Democrats criticized Trump's reopening strategy on Wednesday, saying more federal support is needed for testing and tracing contacts. While the daily number of new deaths in the New York area has decreased markedly in recent weeks, deaths have essentially stagnated in the rest of the US. USA

A day after the administration suggested his work would be done around Memorial Day, Trump said the working group of public health professionals and top White House government officials would continue, after all, indefinitely. with its focus shifted towards restarting the economy and developing a vaccine.

"I thought we could scale it down sooner," Trump said, adding: "I had no idea how popular the task force is."

A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking, acknowledged that the signal Tuesday that the task force was preparing to close had sent the wrong message and created a media whirlwind.

Although the working group has already met less frequently, its medical experts, particularly Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have become one of the most trusted voices on the virus response. Tuesday's announcement to end the task force raised concerns that they would be sidelined as the outbreak continues amid fears of a new wave of disease in the fall.

Trump said Tuesday that he would still seek his advice, regardless of the fate of the task force.

"It is appreciated by the public," he said of the task force.

Trump said membership in the group would change as the nature of the crisis evolves.

In Wednesday's tweets, Trump said that "the Task Force will continue indefinitely." He added that the White House "can add or subtract people, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines and Therapeutics."

A day earlier, Trump became Annex A for reopening the country with a visit to an Arizona face mask factory, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see a decrease in orders to stay home, even as the coronavirus continues. being a serious threat. Trump did not wear a mask despite guidelines that must be worn inside the factory at all times.

When Trump pressured the nation to reopen, Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill that the "war on COVID will be long and difficult."

"We are just at the beginning of this pandemic and we must focus on the future," he said, predicting that there will be 100,000 deaths by the end of the month. As bad as the crisis has been, he said, "it's just the beginning."

Even when Trump declared that much of the task force's work to secure additional protective equipment was over, he faced a different reality.

Sophia Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, told Trump at an Oval Office meeting that she had been reusing the same N95 medical mask for weeks, and only brought a new one for her visit to the White House. Still, Trump dismissed the shortage reports as "fake news."

Later, during an event with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Trump pointed to the US. USA Leading the world in COVID-19 testing, after months of supply shortages that hampered the testing program. Des Moines has become a new access point in recent days.

Reynolds told Trump that the virus "will not go away for a while,quot; and that the tests were essential to slow its spread.

Trump has encouraged the nation to accept the human cost of returning to normal, repeatedly saying that Americans should see themselves as "warriors,quot; fighting the virus.

"I am not saying that nothing is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be seriously affected? Yes. But we have to open our country and we have to open it soon," he said Tuesday.

In an interview on Wednesday, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump's approach. "Death is not an economic motivator, a stimulus," he said. "So why are we going that way?"

"Everyone is eager to get out," he added. "Unlocking the lock is testing, tracking, treating, and isolating social estrangement."

Trump defended his decision not to cover his face Wednesday when he visited a Honeywell plant in Phoenix that does them, saying he briefly put himself backstage, out of press view, for "not too long."

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office while signing a proclamation honoring the nurses, that, "I actually had one. I put on a mask for a period of time. "

He added that he could not "help,quot; if journalists did not see him and that the Honeywell chief had told him that he did not need to use one during the public portions of his visit.

The CDC has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks when they cannot distance themselves socially. In the area where Trump spoke, a large video monitor listed the safety guidelines, one of which said, "Please wear your mask at all times."

Pelosi suggested Wednesday that Trump's resistance to wearing a mask is "somewhat vain."

"Apparently, the president has washed his hands of this," Pelosi said. “The task force is here today, tomorrow is gone. Without mask.

AP writer Lisa Mascaro contributed.