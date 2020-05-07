Trump campaign warns of his "Death Star" mobilization – Up News Info

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump's reelection, hinted at the upcoming mobilization of his effort by referring to the campaign as the "Death Star," and quickly mocked the way Star Wars ends. original.

“For almost three years we have been building a giant campaign (Death Star). It's firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Politics, Substitutes, Coalitions, etc. He wrote Thursday. "In a few days we started pressing FIRE for the first time."

That caught the eye of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, which tweeted back, "11/03/2020," along with the GIF of the Death Star blast.

Parscale replied: "I did not give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is that we have not used it yet. Laugh as much as you want, we will win the victory!

You are right that the reference got a lot of attention.

It is also only the last Star Wars reference in the 2020 presidential campaign. Earlier this week, the campaign revealed a manipulated video showing Trump, as Yoda, fighting against the empire, which included overlapping images of Biden, CNN, and MSNBC. The occasion was May 4, now apparently an unofficial observation of all things. Star Wars.