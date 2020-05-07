Trina to Khia: I'm not going to get off my throne to head to No Bum!

Trina has responded to Khia, who said she wanted to go hit for blow with her live; Trina says that Khia is not on her level.

"I am not going to entertain blogs, I am not a person who does all that, everyone knows me, I am a queen. This is called royalty here, ok, I am not going to get off my throne to not treat any tramp, no girl below me and no one who hasn't worked as hard as I have at all, "Trina said in the video.

