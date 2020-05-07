Trina to Khia: I'm not going to get off my throne to head to No Bum!

Trina has responded to Khia, who said she wanted to go hit for blow with her live; Trina says that Khia is not on her level.

"I am not going to entertain blogs, I am not a person who does all that, everyone knows me, I am a queen. This is called royalty here, ok, I am not going to get off my throne to not treat any tramp, no girl below me and no one who hasn't worked as hard as I have at all, "Trina said in the video.

Trina then implies that Khia does not have all ten hits to go against her.

"So when you girls or whatever you want to be call my name, you want to fight, you want to do all of this. First of all, make sure you have ten hits, make sure you have enough records, make sure you are on my level if You think you want to come face to face with me, because you can't. Let's make that very clear, so blogs or whoever can publish whatever. I won't take care of you idiots, you're under me and you always will be. , make sure you understand that. "