Trevor Noah Throws High and Tight in South Korean Baseball – Up News Info

South Korea has found a safer way to regain sports in this pandemic era. Trevor Noah highlighted his techniques, including a "first pitch" of a boy in a plastic baseball bubble and paper cutouts from fans.

"Sure, people are still going to die of boredom," said Noah. "It is baseball, after all." But they are safe from the coronavirus.

He also questioned why fans' paper cutouts wore masks, noting that cardboard figures, like Vice President Mike Pence, do not need them.