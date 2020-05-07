Travis Barker: Is it Blink One-Eight-Two or Blink One-Eighty-Two?

Travis Barker you are solving an old debate.
During the Wednesday episode at The Late Late Show, the famous drummer intervened in the debate around his band Blink-182, which also consists of Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus and finally figured out how the numbers are pronounced. Before I set the record straight, host James Corden He explained that people in the UK say "One-Eight-Two,quot;, while people in the United States say "One-Eighty-Two,quot;.
"I think when we are there, we agree with people saying, 'Blink one, eight, two,' he told the Cats star. "And in the United States, it's always been Blink One-Eighty-Two. So I guess it's just, when we are in Europe and the UK when they say, 'Blink One -Eight two.'
In defense of his pronunciation, James joked, "But it is One-Eight-Two. It is not One-Eighty-Two because otherwise he would say, 'One hundred and eighty-two'," to which Travis replied: "Yes, and that would sound really strange." After listening to his explanation, the musician agreed: "I guess, you know, as you explained it to me, it could be Blink One-Eight-Two."
Travis and James were also accompanied by Kelly machine gun, who teamed up with the Blink-182 star for his new single "Bloody Valentine, and raised an interesting point:" Baby Yoda would probably call it 182-Blink, so there are many different ways to address the name of this, "he said. : "I'm like a blink of a hundred and eighty-two. I like to say the word "hundred,quot;.
Laughing at the rapper's "Bad Stuff,quot; response, Travis chimed in, "I think we all disagree here."
Before the musicians caught up with James and shared how he's doing while practicing social distance. To the surprise of the night host, both Machine Gun Kelly and the rocker "I Miss You,quot; have been having a lot of fun.
"I am (the) best version of myself that I have been, to be honest," said Machine Gun Kelly. "In an ironic way, it's like rehab, right? Like, I can't do anything. I can't go anywhere. I just have to sit in my own head and see if I like it or not. And the work I've been Performing between this quarantine has been my most well received job so far, so it's kind of a concept. "
For his part, Travis said, "I really love quarantine, minus the coronavirus. I like it," adding, "I feel like I can laser focus without musical distractions, being at home with the family is like the best. I think that Kells and I were quarantined in our studio before this quarantine just making this album last 20 hours a day in the studio, which was amazing. "
