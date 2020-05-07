Travis Barker: Is it Blink One-Eight-Two or Blink One-Eighty-Two?

Travis Barker you are solving an old debate.

During the Wednesday episode at The Late Late Show, the famous drummer intervened in the debate around his band Blink-182, which also consists of Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus and finally figured out how the numbers are pronounced. Before I set the record straight, host James Corden He explained that people in the UK say "One-Eight-Two,quot;, while people in the United States say "One-Eighty-Two,quot;.

"I think when we are there, we agree with people saying, 'Blink one, eight, two,' he told the Cats star. "And in the United States, it's always been Blink One-Eighty-Two. So I guess it's just, when we are in Europe and the UK when they say, 'Blink One -Eight two.'

In defense of his pronunciation, James joked, "But it is One-Eight-Two. It is not One-Eighty-Two because otherwise he would say, 'One hundred and eighty-two'," to which Travis replied: "Yes, and that would sound really strange." After listening to his explanation, the musician agreed: "I guess, you know, as you explained it to me, it could be Blink One-Eight-Two."