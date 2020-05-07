Trafalgar Entertainment Reaches Agreement to Direct Sydney Royal Theater – Up News Info

Trafalgar Entertainment, the international business specializing in live entertainment, has reached an agreement with the Government of New South Wales to operate the Royal Theater in Sydney once it reopens.

The company has signed a 55-year sublease to take over, which will reopen in August 2021. It will act as a hub for the live broadcast of theatrical content and community and educational engagement through TE subsidiaries; cinema event distributor Trafalgar Releasing and Stagecoach, the international provider of youth extracurricular arts education.

Theater Royal development will be led by Tim McFarlane, Trafalgar Executive President for Asia Pacific and Torben Brookman, the new CEO of Theater Royal Sydney.

Co-founded by Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is backed by Barings, a global financial services company of more than $ 338 billion. He is an active theater co-producer in Australia with credits including War Horse in Sydney as well as Boys and dolls, and West Side Story.

The company also has a distribution arm, Trafalgar Releasing, which specializes in live event launches, broadcasting productions from The RSC, Glyndebourne, Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet to theaters around the world.