Toya Johnson's recent clip with her mother, Ms. Nita has amazed fans

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account with her mother, Mrs. Nita. Her fans and followers are completely in love with her mother and always make sure to praise her. Check out the clip below.

‘We in the kitchen 🍽🥘Cooking with Earl. Only my people in New Orleans know about Earl (oil). I have to love mom Nita! Atento Stay tuned for the full episode to be released Thursday on my YouTube channel! Be sure to subscribe now! Good laughs, delicious recipes and good conversation! #weinthekitchen # 3generations "@eyeof_aries,quot;, Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; I think I speak for everyone when I say, we want to see much more of this ♥ ️ & # 39; and another follower posted this message: & # 39; I remember that this girl from NO used to say that we are going to make the purchase of the store. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: "I know how to turn it off when I'm in public, but other than that it's Earl, Furl, and Burl all day," and someone else said, "This is so beautiful to watch!" generations in the kitchen cooking and enjoying each other just amazing. "

Someone else said, "I want to go back to New Orleans so bad that the food was amazing and the omg vibes,quot; they were all so friendly I loved it.

Another follower posted this: "Okay count #soneworleans and it's like we said syrup is also wrong."

Another follower wrote: to @toyajohnson I love it! Just make sure it tells us which earl to use. Olive Earl, Vegetal Earl, Coconut Earl … we have to make a lot of money! 🤣 – I don't know why, but I've always loved the way the new Orleans speak. It is very intriguing. "

Toya has been celebrating Mother's Day in great style. He'll celebrate all week and just told his fans that he started this week with the whole family in the kitchen, cooking one of his mother's favorite dishes.



