Top 10 things to do indoors in Boston this weekend: May 7-10, 2020

With social distancing in full effect, this week's BosTen, as well as each subsequent issue for the foreseeable future, will be dedicated to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Do you have an idea of ​​what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or on the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

For the past few weeks, Boston.com has partnered with the Berklee School of Music. producer of student concerts Victoria Verba to bring readers live performances spanning genres such as classic and R,amp;B. This Thursday at 5 p.m., tune in to see the singer, songwriter, and cellist Laufey Lin, WHO made his solo debut as a cellist with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, became a semi-finalist in The Voice Iceland, reached the final of Iceland's talent hasand recently released his first single, "Street by street,quot;.

Brother Cleve has been an illustrious presence in The Boston bar scene from the 70s, and on Thursday he will impart his wisdom during a free virtual cocktail class at Zoom starting at 6 p.m. Based on Paris Creperie At the seaport, where Brother Cleve helped design the cocktail list, he will speak about the history of vodka, highlight the unique differences between the many iterations of the spirit, and debut new cocktails that we all hope will be available at the Seaport Bistro. in summer.

You don't have to be a climber (or girl) to appreciate this live stream from Brooklyn Boulders, though it could come in handy. On Thursday at 6 p.m., BKB instructor Jess will lead a 45-minute full-body circuit class focused on critical climbing muscles, which is probably nice to have toned even if you're not the boulder type.

Is there a better power partner than wine and cheese? Probably not. So Madison Trapkin (founder of Grlsquash and editor of Culture) and Katherine Clary (founder of The Wine Zine) are joining forces in Grlsquash instagram live for "Why Wine and Cheese?", a discussion and tasting on the dynamic duo. Tune in Thursday at 7:30 p.m. – They have listed a specific wine and cheese to pick up, but you can also buy your favorite pet and soft cheese from a local wine and / or cheese store to enjoy.

With the Science Museum closed for the foreseeable future, the staff is working hard to ensure that Bostonians still have access to STEM educational resources. One way MoS is accomplishing this is through an impressive daily line of live streams with staff and area experts. Friday's lineup includes a couple of interesting options: A live broadcast dedicated to the night sky at 2 p.m., and a Do a scientific seminar on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

To round off Nights In, a week-long live stream series hosted by Eater, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn will make hamburger sliders with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and sriracha tomato sauce. Visit Eater's Instagram on Friday at 6 p.m. to see the Olympic couple sliders with their favorite wine. Fingers crossed her adorable puppy Lucy will join the cooking class.

The Harvard Book Store series of virtual authors continues on Friday at 7 p.m. with Mikel Jolett, whose fascinating memory "Hollywood Park,quot; begins with his childhood growing up in the Church of Synanon, one of the most infamous and dangerous cults in the country until its dissolution in 1991. From there, the book follows Jolett through From a life he has led him from the streets to Stanford and eventually to the stage as the founder of the rock group The Airborne Toxic Event.

In a different world, Saturday would have been the day to go to Porchfest, Somerville's beloved city-wide concert. Instead, you can tune in on Saturday at 2 p.m. to ONCE Somerville's virtual headquarters for Couchfest to see a trio of local musicians: soul-inspired singer Jill McCracken, blind alternative rock group, rapper / guitarist Sur5ill x ONCE VV.

After initially relying on other methods to stay afloat during the pandemic, the Brattle is fully embracing virtual projections, allowing viewers to watch recent titles at home while contributing a portion of their rental fee to the non-profit theater. profit. A title to be released in the area is 2019's "Deerskin,quot;, a surreal examination of the midlife crisis starring Jean Dujardin ("The Artist,quot;) and Adèle Haenel ("Portrait of a Lady on Fire,quot;). Brattle employees especially recommend "Deerskin,quot; to fans of director Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Lobster,quot;, "The Favorite,quot;, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer,quot;).

We will let you know exactly what your mom wants on Mother's Day, but if she is a donut and beer type person, can we point her to Harpoon? The brewery partnered with Union Square Donuts to offer a special Mother's Day package ($ 45) containing six Union Square donuts, a mixed package of four Harpoon beers, and two glasses of Harpoon beer. Each brunch kit must be pre ordered to pick up on Harpoon Brewery on May 10 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., after which he can raise a glass for the woman who raised him.