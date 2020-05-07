Tom Brady's Most Interesting Games on the 2020 NFL Calendar Ranked

Tampa Bay becomes one of the "it,quot; teams on the NFL calendar for the 2020 season due to the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is on the way, too, and his offensive weapons coupled with those stories make Tampa instantly a must-have contender and best Super Bowl contender.

The Buccaneers finished 7-9 last season, and now have the sixth-best Super Bowl odds. The calendar also revealed some highly successful matchups.

Here's a power rating of Tampa Bay's matchups against its 13 opponents this season:

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

Joe Judge https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ad/23/joe-judge-010720-getty-ftrjpg_wyqprwnu3b8a1bjmgxu2in0t9.jpg?t=-2132701073,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



13. New York Giants

A road trip to New York will offer opportunities for Super Bowl replays, but Brady is wearing a new uniform and Eli Manning is not on the other side. You will not feel the same. Joe Judge, Brady's former coach with the Patriots, is in his first year at the helm of the Giants.

12. Minnesota Vikings

There's a hint of Michigan-Michigan state rivalry with Kirk Cousins ​​involved, but this isn't the sexiest showdown on the calendar.

11. Carolina Panthers

It's a divisional rivalry, and those two matchups will be key to the Buccaneers' playoff hopes. Brady led the Patriots to a victory against the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. There will be mounts.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

There is a chance that Justin Herbert of Oregon could start against Brady. He is 6-2 in his career against the Chargers, who sniffed while signing the Souther California product in free agency.

Nick Foles https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/13/b4/nick-foles-083118-getty-ftr_jd1vqwlvku9e1l7vzu8cb4bv6.jpg?t=-1861372251,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



9. Chicago Bears

Could Nick Foles have one more chance to defeat Brady face to face? Brady is 5-0 against the Bears, with three wins at Soldier Field.

8. Denver Broncos

The Buccaneers travel to Mile High, where Brady suffered his first playoff loss as a starter. Can Peyton Manning at least flip the coin?

7. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are trying to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season. That was a year after Brady beat them in Super Bowl LIII.

MORE: The 20 Best Revenge Games on the 2020 NFL Calendar

6. Detroit Lions

There will be several Brady jerseys in the stands of his days in Michigan, and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia stunned Brady at his last meeting in 2018.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

If you're planning a trip to Las Vegas, then why not go see Brady play the Raiders? There will be references to the "Tuck Rule,quot; and Jon Gruden will face his old team again. The side pitches are fun.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Brady led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and will now have two shots in Atlanta in the division.

Aaron Rodgers https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ec/98/aaron-rodgers-081818-getty-ftrjpg_ao4r0nbmgt761qfs2ocglv17w.jpg?t=1404736031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



3. Green Bay Packers

He's Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers, and will only mark the third head-to-head matchup between the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

2. New Orleans Saints

Both games against the Saints will weigh heavily in the NFC South, and the showdown between more than 40 Hall of Fame quarterbacks at Brady and Drew Brees is something to treasure while they are both still playing. Bree is 3-2 in five career meetings against Brady.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Brady is 2-1 in head to head matches against Mahomes, and this could bet the last time these two quarterbacks met (unless they met in the Super Bowl). Is this the passing of the torch? Or will Brady remind Mahomes of why he's the best quarterback in NFL history? It is one of the best matches of the season.