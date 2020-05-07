Tiny Harris Has Fans Who Praise Her Dance Movements – Watch Lyrica Anderson Challenge

Tiny Harris decided to show off some juicy hot dance moves to her IG fans and fans. She just did the Lyrica Anderson challenge, and fans can't get enough of her.

This comes just after Tiny was criticized for throwing a house party in the middle of the shutdown.

People who have distanced themselves socially criticized her for not taking the global crisis seriously.

‘Ok, everyone knows I had to do it with my friend @lyricaanderson #marriottchallenge if you don't have this song anymore … I need to go get it. Pass it on !! All that !! #Marriott #Lyrica #LoveNHipHopLA, "Tiny captioned her post.

Tiny's daughter Zonnique Pullins jumped in the comments to praise her mother and said, "@lyricaanderson, you've got this lady to finally challenge!"

Lyrica said: ‘Ummmm Sis you killed this @majorgirl look n you look insanely sexy !!! Yassssssss. "

Lyrica also shared the same clip on her own social media account and here is the caption she used: & # 39; My Sis Didn & # 39; t Come to Play Wit Y & # 39; all @majorgirl in #MarriottChallenge for My New Song / Single #Marriott … Added sex appeal in everything yasssss !!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️ #NewSingle #Marriott #LinkInMyBio ".

Someone else said, "I love the way they support each other! This is how it should be," and another follower posted this: "One of my favorite #did love me songs like you said; or it was for the bedroom."

Someone else mentioned Tip and said, "I see why @ troubleman31 married such a beautiful and sexy Tiny woman," and another follower posted this message: "Sis said I'm doing this alone. Tired of you all ruining my videos. "

In other news, Tiny wanted to have a little fun on Cinco de Mayo, so she threw a party at the house that people on social media dragged her in, arguing she didn't follow the guidelines for social distancing! In response, Tiny applauded.



