Tiny Harris criticized for organizing the Cinco de Mayo party in the middle of the quarantine: she applauds!

Tiny Harris wanted to have a little fun on Cinco de Mayo, so she threw a party at the house for people on social media to drag her along, arguing that she didn't follow the guidelines for social distancing. In response, Tiny applauded. This is what she had to say!

Tiny responded to a particular comment that pointed out that the guests at his party yesterday were not practicing social distancing.

Actually, Tiny made sure to follow all the established rules due to the coronavirus pandemic and let people know!

Earlier today, he posted some pictures of his party that took place the night before, at his home.

The clip showed the Xscape star dancing outside the house with her guests to her daughter Zonnique Pullins' new song titled FTCU.

The comment she noticed and decided to respond to readings: ‘No one is socially estranged, Tiny. I'm surprised. & # 39;

She argued that "Yes, we are," before saying that "at least 8 people,quot; who were at the party are also people she's already "around,quot; on a regular basis.

Hearing this, the fan understood the situation better and instead wished Tiny and all her friends.

As the video did not focus on the faces of the guests, it is still unknown who was at Tiny's party last night.

In the legend, the Family Hustle star wrote: ‘Last night I had a little Cinco de Mayo reunion at the house and well (DJ Dre) played (Zonnique Pullins) new singles. As you can see, everyone loved it! "

As for the quarantine, Tiny has only been isolated with her husband, rapper T.I. and his sons

Meanwhile, the state of Georgia has been quite forgiving when it comes to quarantine rules, and people have been criticizing Governor Brian B. Kemp, especially since he started opening some businesses last month, making Atlanta in one of the first cities to reopen.



