Time to learn how to do a pedicure at home (yes, you too, brother)

Recently, one of my group chats became an almost day-long lament about the state of our collective feet. Oh, it was gloomy. If your foot condition is just as troublesome, it's time to learn how to do a pedicure at home. It's not that difficult, really! And also, it feels pretty good.

Step 1: soak your feet

Pedicure is something that many consider a small luxury. But also, you know, your toenails need to be cleaned and trimmed, your heels are smashed, and your feet are probably a little sore from life. I'm saying this to say this: Don't skip the part where you treat your feet so they get a little soaked when you do a pedicure at home. It feels good and you deserve it, but soaking also has a purpose, as it prepares your feet for the work that is going to be done.

You can soak your feet in a bathtub filled with shallow water, or use a large bowl, bucket, or sink for work. But, since it looks like salons won't be open for a while (and they're risky to patronize even if they're open), this is the time to splurge on a foot spa, if that's something you've been looking at.

A reasonably priced basic foot spa that soaks and massages your feet will be the right choice for most people.

Back in stock, the Wolford Care Mask will keep you comfortable and …

But there are improved versions available!

If all that seems a little too much, a no-frills foot bath is for you.

Either way, use a foot bath to elevate the experience. Tea tree oil baths are especially good for people with athlete's foot or other fungal infections.

There are also salt baths formulated to relieve sore and tired feet.

Step 2: scrub

One of the benefits of making foot soaking a part of doing a pedicure at home, in addition to feeling good, is that it softens and loosens dead and hardened skin, making it easier to remove. There are many ways to treat dead skin, and your product or tool of choice depends on what you have to work with. If your feet are in very good shape, you will be fine if you use a scrub scrub.

If your feet are affected by calluses or cracked heels, continue to exfoliate one step further using a pumice stone or a file.

Step 3: clean, trim, and archive

After soaking your feet, pat them dry and direct your attention to your toenails. Trim the nails and shape the corners and edges with a file to avoid ingrown nails. Then use a nail pad to smooth the ridges; This is especially important if part of doing a pedicure at home will include painting the nails, as it will allow the enamel to become softer.

After cutting, filing, and polishing, wipe away dirt and dead skin from under the nail and around the cuticle with a two-sided cuticle pusher and spoon nail cleaner.

Step 4: hydrate

Like the soaking step, you may be tempted to skip a lotion massage (but firm! I don't know your body or your preferences!) By giving a lotion massage to your feet, ankles, and calves. I mean, it feels great and that's reason enough to do it. But also using a good thick foot cream and applying a bit of cuticle oil to the nail beds will retain moisture and treat dry skin, preventing it from peeling and cracking.

Optional passage time: Paint!

If, after inviting your feet for a spa day, you also want to paint your toenails, this is the point where you would. Here are some tips: