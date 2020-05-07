Tile Announces Partnership with Intel to Track Missing PCs

Tile has announced a partnership with Intel to bring its tracking technology to laptops to help customers track lost or stolen PCs. Intel will provide "up-to-date solutions,quot; to original equipment manufacturers later this year, which means we may start seeing Tile laptops in late 2020 or early 2021.

Tile trackers connect, via Bluetooth, to a Tile mobile app, which you can use to verify your location on a map (if they are within Bluetooth range). You can also trigger an alarm. (It is quite noisy). If your tracker is out of Bluetooth range, you can ping the Tile crowd search network, which will send you a notification with the location of your laptop every time you approach another Tile device.

Tile and Intel haven't released much detail on how the Tile integration will work. Its main promise is that the built-in Tiles will allow you to track PCs even when they are in sleep mode. Tile integration details may vary by manufacturer. Intel says it is "working closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their customers."

However, we already have an example. Tile's first opportunity for laptop integration, the HP Elite Dragonfly, was announced at CES 2020 and is already on the market. That laptop has a physical mosaic tracker built into the device. The tracker has its own separate hardware, including a battery and speaker, which means it can operate and sound its alarm for a limited time, even when the Dragonfly is off. In fact, it does consume some system power, but the impact on battery life is a matter of seconds, according to HP.

The Elite Dragonfly is an expensive commercial laptop, so it would be nice to see it hit more affordable conventional devices. Hopefully the impact on battery life remains minimal in those cases as well.