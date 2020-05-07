Tiffany Haddish talks about being physically abused by her mother

WENN

During a new interview, the actress from & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; It also reveals that his professional career is far from easy, and many suggest that he use sex as a bargaining chip.

Tiffany Haddish she is not necessarily proud of her childhood. The "Girls Tour"Star has opened up about experiencing physical abuse as a child at the hands of her own mother before she and her siblings were sent to foster homes in their early teens.

"She knocked me unconscious like, hit me directly. Because I couldn't use her words," Tiffany said tearfully during an interview with Kenny burns on an Instagram Live. "Here you go from a woman who owns, owns two properties, has her own business, also a manager at the US post office, has an expensive vernacular."

"[Then] he has this car accident and he has to learn to walk, talk, eat, everything again. Everything he had taught me at the time, I am teaching him," he continued remembering. "And the frustration of that I couldn't think about the words, so I would just hit. And I thought maybe if I danced for her, maybe she wouldn't hit me on the nose today."

The dark days, thankfully, ended when she was sent to a foster home with her siblings. "At 12, 13 we were placed in foster care, separated, my two sisters got together, my two brothers got together, and then I was alone for a few days," she shared. "Then I moved into a foster home, then a couple of other places, and finally my grandmother watched over us all."

During the interview, he also revealed that his professional career was far from fluid, and many suggested that he use sex as a bargaining chip. "A lot of not giving up any shit to stop you. There are a lot of men here mad at me right now. There are a lot of guys who used to tell me unless f ** k you are not going to get here unless you are my girl" , said.

"It is I who will take you through the door. And I say no, that God is going through the door. You are not going through any door," he added.

Tiffany continued, "I will tell you now, if I had done what I could have done to get to where I am now, I probably would not be here. I would probably be a drug addict because my integrity would. Be damaged. Know the truth about how I got to where I am, it would hurt as much as if I had this kind of fame or success in my twenties, it would have been some mischief. "