This is what you can expect from Friday's weather forecast.

The Boston region will enjoy another nice day on Friday, but there are big changes in store.

The morning will be sunny and the clouds will increase during the day, according to forecasters. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain moves at night and during the night with a possible change to snow in places, particularly at higher elevations to the west. Saturday will be unusually cold with highs only in the 1940s.

