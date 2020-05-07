This is what Anand Ahuja bought Sonam Kapoor for his wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are an adorable couple. Since they were married, the two have been rock solid and have always supported each other. Their PDA on social media is another thing why fans can't stop talking about them.

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor shared a video of a pre-wedding anniversary gift, which he received from Anand Ahuja. In the image, we see a Nintendo switch along with the caption: “@AnandAhuja knows me very well. I love you very much. "Take a look at the image below.

Well, it looks like Sonam Kapoor is going to spend the rest of his busy quarantine playing Mario and other classic Nintendo games.

On the job front, Sonam Kapoor last appeared on The Zoya Factor alongside southern star Dulqueer Salmaan. The film was based on an Anuja Chauhan book with the same title. It was based on a woman, who turned out to be the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

