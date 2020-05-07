This guy went viral on TikTok for inviting Vanessa Hudgens out after failing to recognize her on the subway

Just another New York love story.
How would you react if you ran into your crushing celebrity IRL?
For restaurant manager Manuel De Los Santos, this came true when he met Vanessa Hudgens at a subway station in New York. But hilariously, he didn't recognize her at first.
carlosjuli0 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
The TikTok video, which was filmed two years ago, exploded after Manuel's friend Carlos Julio Morillo posted it on his own account last week. And it gained so much attention that Vanessa herself reacted to that.
vanessahudgens / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
As narrated in the video by Carlos, who works in video production and directs a podcast, Manuel saw Vanessa Hudgens dancing live music in the subway, and decided to join, without knowing who she was.
They liked each other and the conversation continued on the train. "We introduced ourselves and we got to know each other," Manuel told BuzzFeed.
Vanessa has had roles in Broadway shows like 24 hours of play and GigiBut that wasn't enough detail yet for Manuel to realize he was talking to the High school musical Actress.
Everything was going SO well that Manuel decided to shoot, but it didn't exactly work. As Carlos says in the video, "she started flirting right away, but she mentioned she had a boyfriend,quot; (aka Austin Butler, Vanessa's boyfriend at the time).
So, people on the train started asking Vanessa for selfies, and Manuel finally realized: He was talking to Vanessa Hudgens.
Of course, Vanessa's reaction video elicited a ton of fan responses. "Most people can't believe he didn't recognize her," Carlos told BuzzFeed.
And others could not believe that it really happened. "Some people thought it was false," said Carlos. But Vanessa's TikTok proved otherwise, and she even had a fair amount of laughter.
The friendly encounter gave Manuel and his friends a simple reminder: "Although the video may sound like the opposite, don't put celebrities on a pedestal. At the end of the day, we are all people," Carlos said.
Oh celebrities. Dancing in the subway, talking to people, taking the train, they are like us.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!