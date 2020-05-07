Things that happened at "Riverdale,quot; this week – 7/5/20

"Am I the only one who hasn't gotten rid of a corpse before?"
one)
We continued where we left off last week, when we found out whoever was making the creepy surveillance video tapes had graduated to reenact Riverdale's biggest on-camera murders.
2)
The gang is pissed off that Principal Honey has banned most of them from prom for honestly quite valid reasons.
3)
Betty Cooper, who was nearly lobotomized last season by a cult leader who was trying to harvest her organs and whose father was a true serial killer, has HAD ENOUGH and wants to murder Principal Honey because … she won't publish the yearbook in the who worked for a few years days.
4)
In Betty's weird murder fantasy, the gang wears bunny masks as a costume while killing Mr. Honey.
5)
And, just for shit and laughter, Cheryl revisits one of my all-time favorites Riverdale moments – when Cheryl and Veronica came up to Penelope with maple syrup.
6)
(Not to be whatever, but the honey approach would have been more appropriate here!)
7)
In the end, they laugh at his adorable and far-fetched murder fantasy, and instead stick Mr. Honey on his seat and phone as a high-level prank. But, Betty doesn't relax at all about it:
8)
Conveniently, Jughead has a chance to apply for the extremely prestigious University of Iowa writing program all of a sudden, and what better way to impress a university than by writing down your fantasy of murdering the high school principal?
9)
There is a great time when Cheryl is like "who has experience disposing of a corpse?" and all but Reggie raise their hands:
10)
Reggie, to his credit, is appalled. Which leads to my favorite moment of the episode:
eleven)
In real life, Mr. Honey decides to cancel the prom entirely, because he is "the Grinch who stole the prom."
12)
And even though these children hardly ever turn to their parents for help with police investigations and murders, etc., etc., CANCELING PROM has really crossed a line, and parents step in.
13)
TOWN LAWYER Mary Andrews reminds us that she is, in fact, a lawyer.
14)
And these two only show up to look pretty, and damn, it works.
fifteen.
Cheryl addresses Jughead and Betty in the most Cheryl-like way to tell them that the prom is back, and OMG I love her:
sixteen.
Parents celebrate and pretend that they have been good parents all this time, which is HIGHLY RARE, but if Nana Rose is happy and drinks champagne, then everything is fine with me.
17)
In the murder story, Reggie also dies, by PLOT REASONS and Jughead and Betty are so weird and creepy about it.
18)
Then back in real life (I know it's confusing, but that's how I was looking at it!) Miss Bell HAS HAD ENOUGH! The teens successfully chased Mr. Honey to a more lucrative concert at Stonewall Prep, and she speaks her opening lines of dialogue to explain why he really was a really good guy.
19)
As a side note, there is something particularly perverse about Betty making ants in a log for a snack after going on and on about wanting to commit murder.
twenty)
Regardless, it turns out that Mr. Honey wrote Jughead a brilliant recommendation for the writing program, calling him "an important voice of his generation." (Excuse me while I bahahhahahahhaha.)
twenty-one)
And in the final moments of the season, Jughead and Betty are lured with another VHS to a creepy murder cabin where they watch a video of "themselves,quot; stabbing Mr. Honey to death. Great, great, great.
Me, when I realized that we had no idea when we are going to discover how this mystery is solved!
It wasn't the finale that anyone expected, but it was fun to see everyone back together, and it was so much fun to recap all the antics this season and talk about this crazy show that we can't get enough of. See you for season 5!
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.