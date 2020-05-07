Thematic teams with Roger Ross Williams for the short film series "One Story Up" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Topic is partnering with Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and on a new show titled One Story Up, in which he will select a short film of an emerging talent per month for the next 12 months that will be broadcast exclusively on the streaming platform.

The deal was forged with the Williams One Story Up production company, which he co-founded with Geoff Martz. Rather than an open call for submissions, the company will involve teachers from film schools, short film festivals, colleagues, and organizations supporting underrepresented filmmakers.

The chosen project will receive a Topic licensing agreement, with Williams choosing one of 12 filmmakers to receive up to $ 25,000 to produce a new original short, guided and produced by Williams and his company.

"Roger is not only a phenomenally talented storyteller, but he is also incredibly skilled at identifying and supporting undiscovered talents, especially from underrepresented communities," said Gena Konstantinakos, Topic's original vice president. "We couldn't be more excited to support his mission to find and help raise new filmmakers from around the world and bring his work to Topic's audience."

Williams, a member of the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, won the 2010 Short Documentary Oscar for Music By Prudence and was nominated in 2017 for a documentary feature film with Lively life, who won an Emmy. Recent One Story Up credits include Netflix docuseries The files of innocence, HBO Apolloand the Emmy nominee Traveling while it's black.

"I am delighted to partner with Topic on such an important show that it will introduce the industry to great filmmakers and innovative storytelling, and will provide more access to the industry for diverse and underrepresented communities," said Williams. "I look forward to working with these filmmakers and helping to bring their incredible visions to Topic and to the documentary community at large."