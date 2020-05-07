The US National Guard USA CH-47 Chinook helicopters deployed in Afghanistan – Defense Blog

Oregon National Guard soldiers and six CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to BRAVO 1-168 Aviation left Pendleton en route to Fort Hood, Texas, on Wednesday and mobilizing to deploy to the Middle East, according to a recent press release from the service.

"Approximately 60 members of the unit travel to Fort Hood, Texas, as they prepare to deploy to Afghanistan," it said in a statement.

The deployment ceremony was also held on May 6 at the Army Aviation Support Center at Lewis-McChord Joint Base, Washington.

"This game shows the strength of the National Guard. The Citizen-Soldiers of the Bravo Company, 1-168 Aviation have stepped forward to fulfill their federal mission and have done so without problems, "said Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV, Commander, Land Component Command of the Oregon Army National Guard.

KVAL CBS 13 reported that the unit will fly the Chinooks to transport cargo and equipment to provide supplies in Afghanistan.

"With the potential to attract troops, Chinooks are important for their heavy-load capabilities as they can transport equipment from one location to another efficiently," said Lt. Col. Joe Mendel, commander of the facility, aviation support facility. Army # 2, Pendleton.

"The unit did a great job, doing what they had to do during this pandemic: they adjusted to everything thrown at them, they took everything in stride and, most importantly, they focused on the mission," Mendel said.

The CH-47 is an advanced multi-mission helicopter for the US Army. USA And the international defense forces.

Chinook is on request or operated by 20 countries, including eight NATO countries: Canada, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA. USA To date, Boeing has delivered more than 900 H-47 Chinook helicopters.