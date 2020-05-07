The US Air Force USA Conduct training bombings near Russia's western flank – Defense Blog

Two strategic bombers of the US Air Force. USA B-1B Lancer, after a transatlantic flight, conducted training bombings at the Tapa training camp in Estonia, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the 28th Bomb Wing, the flight, which lasted more than 25 hours, included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s flying over the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. B-1s also worked with air traffic controllers at the Estonian Joint Terminal to provide inert device training at the Tapa Range before conducting a low formation approach at Tallinn Airport, Estonia.

Russian news agency Interfax said the Tapa training camp is located near Russia's western flank, about 100 km from the borders of the Leningrad region.

The aerial bomber exercise was integrated with the Spring Storm live shooting exercises, which provided an opportunity to coordinate ground and air fire in cooperation with NATO allies.

The main objective of the exercise was to practice coordinating air and ground units, where joint terminal attack controllers play an important role in integrating the two, directing fighter jet attacks from the front line, the said. Estonian Defense Forces.

The presence of forward bombers demonstrates the Air Force's ability to execute flight missions, maintain readiness, contribute to stability in the European theater, and sends a clear message of deterrence to any potential adversary. These missions also allow the US Department of Defense. USA Meet global security goals.

"Our teams gain valuable experience operating in a region that some have not previously seen," said Colonel Richard Barksdale, the commander of the 28th Operations Group. "This mission honed integration with NATO allies and regional partners, and demonstrated our ability to effortlessly shift operations from one area of ​​the world to another in a short period of time."

The B-1 can quickly deliver massive amounts of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.