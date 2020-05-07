The stars of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; react to production shutdown due to COVID-19

VH1

The future of the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise is in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a recently released statement, VH1 announces that it has "forcibly closed" the production of the coming seasons of various derived series amid the global pandemic.

"Due to the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, the entire production of the 'Love & Hip Hop' franchise series has been forcibly closed," the statement read. "This means that & # 39;Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood& # 39; season 7, the remaining episodes of & # 39;Love and Hip Hop: New York& # 39; season 10 and & # 39;Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta& # 39; Season 9 will be postponed until further notice. "

"This also applies to & # 39;Love and Hip Hop: Miami& # 39; season 4, "added the statement." It is still uncertain when and how production will resume. "

Some "Love & Hip Hop" stars reacted to the news by leaving comments under TheShadeRoom's Instagram post about the ad. Cast member of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" AD He called the production shutdown a "blessing in disguise."

Star of "Love and Hip Hop: Miami" Joseline Hernandez He also chimed in, "N they are going to pay BIG MAMA TO BIG BAG no more Mona." Making fun of his own situation, Zell swag He wrote: "Do we have unemployment … asking about a coworker."

Meanwhile, other people didn't necessarily think it was bad news. "Well, we are tired of false stories anyway …" said one detractor. Echoing the sentiment, someone added, "Well, the entire franchise should have been canceled years ago." A user directly asked VH1 to "CANCEL ALL SERIES".

Now that production is on hold, someone predicted that "some of them are about to go further on the fan account." Well, couple of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels She did join the paid subscription adult platform, though Erica denied being bankrupt.

"If they could, they would. Keep this in mind whenever you think someone is bankrupt just by adding another one just because of how they get coins," she replied. Laughing at the speculations, the VH1 personality added: "We are so broke. So don't forget to subscribe!"