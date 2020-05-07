The son of NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes, Brentt has the most exciting questions and answers with his parents: watch his YouTube video

NeNe Leakes announced to her fans that she and Gregg Leakes' son Brentt Leakes uploaded a really entertaining Q,amp;A with their parents on their YouTube channel. You can also view the clip below.

Here's NeNe's announcement on her social media account:

‘Go see this fun YOUTUBE interview conducted by my son @kingbrentt. HE ASKED GREGG AND ALL KINDS OF THINGS! SUBSCRIBE TO HIS CHANNEL #hegetitfromhismomma #casaleakes #hbic #thethreat, "NeNe captioned his post.

Someone said, "NeNe, you're a star that shines so bright that everyone tries to catch him." Keeping the queen shiny😘, (‘and another follower posted this:" It was a fun video, you are fun without even trying, "continuous blessings."

Someone else said, "Nene U is the queen. It is so sad that these Ladies are coming for you, for a show that you are leading all this time and making way for all these Ladies to be on television. But I really blamed the Bravo executives they should have let the Ladies know that I've come all the way and made this platform successful. But be strong @Nene Leakes and talk to the executives. We love you from London, and you're the reason we watch RHOA Bravo for you, my queen. "

Another person on YouTube said: ‘Now this is what you call people with a great personality and fun to watch when you can drown out the sound of the pool and still enjoy the video. 😂 ’

Someone else praised Brentt as well and wrote: ‘Brent is the 🌟 Star. He has managed to make me like Nene again. It shows her in her maternal and wife roles. It was beautiful for familiar the family dynamic. Brentt should take over Nene from entire public relations. He is natural and Greg has ALWAYS been a "gem,quot;. The son takes the father. Opposites attract and Nene has to be frank in the relationship. We understand it😊. Good work.

NeNe fans were very angry these days after the latest news about Vivica A. Fox! The latter suggested that NeNe could be using drugs, and this occurred just after his decision to seek therapy after RHOA.



