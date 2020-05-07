The scheduled return of the Bundesliga will show us that no fan is preferable to no game

There will be no Yellow Wall in Dortmund when the Bundesliga returns to action next week after a two-month suspension of the game. The final zone section of Borussia Dortmund fans is what makes the games at Westfalenstadion a spectacle.

The absence of this great tradition will undoubtedly represent a sacrifice for lovers of German football, the Bundesliga or sport in general. However, we have learned in the last two months that the absence of the sport itself is a much more obvious detriment.

Young American talents Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna will be part of the highlight game as the Bundesliga resumes its suspended season with a nine-game round from May 16-18. McKennie's Schalke 04 will play on Saturday May 16 at Reyna's Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Germany's DFL announced that fans will not be allowed in any games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return to action of one of the world's top sports leagues can be seen as a positive development for those who hope to see various sports on the field.

Sports in the United States began to close on March 11, when the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. NASCAR will return on May 17 with a race at Darlington in South Carolina. The PGA Tour is expected to resume in June. But none of the NHL, NBA, or MLS has been able to schedule a restart date, and the Major League Baseball and NWSL have yet to start their seasons. Everyone is missing here.

Most teams in the Bundesliga have nine games remaining, and the season is scheduled to end the weekend of June 27-28. Players, coaches and game officials must follow a strict protocol regarding hygiene.

Bundesliga games in the United States are broadcast on Fox Sports, which has yet to announce its broadcast schedule.

"The interest is great. I see reports from around the world that we are the first major league to return, ”DFL President Christian Seifert said at a press conference on Thursday. "This can only happen because we have the privilege of living in one of the most modern health systems in the world."

Seifert said the shutdown had jeopardized the existence of some German clubs and that the return will help their survival, although he did not specify the teams and whether they were in the Bundesliga or 2nd Bundesliga, the second division, which will also resume competition.

"The parties will feel different," he said. “After the first day, we will all know why we prefer games with fans. But that is the framework in which we have to operate, and I hope for the best possible sport within this framework. ”