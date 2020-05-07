The Rock and Emily Blunt booked for the superhero movie & # 39; Ball and Chain & # 39;

Instagram

The new film will mark an on-screen meeting between Dwayne Johnson and the & # 39; Edge of Tomorrow & # 39; actress. after his movie & # 39; Jungle Cruise & # 39 ;, which is delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"Jungle cruise"co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are ready to reunite in a new superhero movie titled "Ball and chain"

The couple will play a couple of superheroes who fight in their marriage and with their powers, which only work when they are together, and will be similar to "MR. And Mrs. Smith"- the 2005 film that brought Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together.

Based on the comic book of the same name from the 1990s, "Ball and Chain" will be written by Emily V. Gordon – most famous for co-writing 2017 romantic comedy "The great sickbased on her relationship with her actor / writer husband Kumail Nanjiani.

Although "Ball and Chain" will mark their second production together, Dwayne and Emily's first offering, "Jungle Cruise," has yet to be released. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release date was delayed to July 2021.