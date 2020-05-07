The robotic lawnmower you never knew you needed – BGR

The Worx Landroid M robotic lawnmower is a basic model that costs a fraction of what you might expect to pay for similar products.

It does a good job and is surprisingly affordable at $ 999.99, but there are several accessories you'll want and they add up quickly.

Initial installation takes a little time, but the Landroid M offers a truly hands-on cutting experience once it's in operation.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

I still remember how excited I was the first time I saw a robotic lawnmower. It was a few years ago and I remember wondering why it had never occurred to me before to investigate if something like this existed. It makes as much sense as a robot vacuum, and there's no reason people still have to go about tasks like vacuuming or mowing the lawn. Then I took a look at the price tag and immediately understood why people still have to mow the lawn themselves – the robotic lawnmower I came across costs thousands of dollars.

Several years have passed since then and the same has happened with robot mowers as we saw earlier with robot vacuum cleaners. Yes, you will still pay over $ 1,000 if you want a top-of-the-line RoomRoom from iRobot, but you can also find highly capable alternatives for a fraction of the price. Such is the case with robotic mowers these days, and I recently spent time testing the entry-level Worx Landroid M robotic lawnmower.

You can still expect to spend $ 3,000, $ 4,000, or even $ 5,000 if you want a high-end robotic lawnmower that can handle large properties with steep slopes in a single pass. Worx's Landroid M, on the other hand, starts at just $ 999.99. That relatively small sum gives you a very compact and capable robotic cutter that is designed to handle yards of up to a quarter of an acre.

While it's true that the starting price is a penny under $ 1,000, you can expect to pay a little more than that when all is said and done. The Landroid M works well as long as it has a strong Wi-Fi signal that covers most of your yard, but you won't have to worry about Wi-Fi if you get the $ 300 GPS module that also adds mobile data connectivity, whose first year is included in that price. You will only pay $ 200 for the module if you buy it along with the mower.

You'll also want the $ 250 Landroid Anti-Collision System (ACS) that adds ultrasonic sensors to the top of your mower. Once installed, the mower will automatically work around trees, outdoor furniture, and other large objects it may encounter. In case you were wondering, yes, it will also prevent the lawn mower from colliding with a person or pet.

Finally, you'll want the Landroid Garage that covers the mower's docking station and protects it from the elements. It costs $ 130 and while the mower is weather resistant, it is a good idea to protect it from heavy rain.

Altogether, you're looking for $ 1,680 or $ 1,580 if you buy the mower included with the GPS unit. That is still significantly less than what you will spend on any other decent robotic lawnmower. You can definitely use the $ 1,000 lawn mower on its own too, and it will do a good job, although it will be a bit clunky in the face of obstacles and you won't get the safety features that the GPS / Cellular module offers.

Prepare

There is no doubt that using a robotic lawnmower to trim your garden will save you a lot of time in the long run. Initially, however, you will have to make a substantial investment of time to get it up and running.

Landroid setup involves running a guide wire around the entire lawn. You'll need to keep it at a very specific distance from the edges, and you'll also need to use a nifty little triangle pattern to help you maneuver in 90-degree corners. You'll also need to bet every few feet on average, but the bets should be even closer together in places with small drops that would otherwise leave too much space between the cable and the ground. I learned this the hard way the first time I ran the mower when one of the wheels lifted it up along with two or three stakes and then it got tangled up before it failed and sent an error message to my phone.

I configured the Landroid M to cut only my backyard as it is fenced in and I would have to leave one of my doors open to be able to make the front yard as well. The backyard is a little smaller than a quarter of an acre and there was really only one big hurdle to avoid. Still, it took about half a day to set it up from start to finish.

Starting

There is not much else to do once you have placed the base and run the guide wire. The app that manages the mower requires you to create an account, of course, and then walk the perimeter of your yard with your phone for an additional layer of location awareness. You can also walk through large areas inside the guide wire where you don't want the Landroid to cut, which is easier than setting up additional physical barriers with the guide wire.

After that, you go to the races. The accompanying app lets you set a manual cut-off schedule with specific start times on certain days, or you can set an automatic schedule and let Landroid figure it out for you. There is also a configurable rain delay so you can set the mower to always wait a certain number of hours before mowing for your grass to dry. The Landroid also has a rain sensor on top, so if it starts raining while the unit is off, it will stop mowing and return to the base station.

Growing pains

While it is true that the Landroid is a self-contained mower, there is a small learning curve and some growing pains that you will inevitably have to overcome.

The first problem I ran into was a rock. That's right, a rock. There was a rather large but fairly flat rock next to a tree at the back of my yard, and the Landroid had trouble with it not once but twice, though I share the same blame for the second encounter. As I mentioned before, I had a problem with the guide wire pulling on the cleats of one of the wheels the first time I turned the mower on after installing it.

After about 90 minutes of cutting, the Landroid encountered the aforementioned rock. It can make its way around most large rocks thanks to the ACS attachment, but this particular rock was not tall enough to be seen by sensors. However, it was very wide and heavy, so the Landroid got into trouble when it hit the rock – the rock slipped under the front of the mower and lifted it slightly off the ground.

Then the Landroid tried to roll back and forth out of the rock, but a wheel happened to be right on top of the guide at the time. Then the cable was lifted off the ground along with some stakes, and the mower came to a complete stop once the cable was coiled on the wheel.

Instead of completely removing the rock from the area, I decided to push it against the tree trunk thinking that next time, the Landroid would avoid the rock and at the same time avoid the tree. Unfortunately, that is not what happened at all. The front mower once again rolled a bit across the rock, but this time it rolled far enough for it to jam and simply stopped mowing altogether. As is the case with any issue Landroid runs into, a notification is sent to your phone so you can rescue it.

As it happens, the Landroid also had a problem the third time it was run. That's right, we went 0 for 3. The mower handles the typical squirrel holes without a problem, but found a fairly large one in the corner of my yard. As a result, the mower's nose sank so far that it couldn't back off, and it just stopped trying after a wheel pulled a large chunk of grass out of my yard.

Harvest

Once those issues were addressed and I put Landroid to the test in the yard by removing that difficult stone and filling the massive hole, this robotic lawnmower did a surprisingly good job. It doesn't follow any discernible pattern, so it looks like it's going to lose points if you see it cut, but there is a method for insanity. Landroid's guiding systems ensure that it covers every inch of your yard and keeps all your mowed grass at the same height. That said, it won't necessarily cover every inch of your patio with each session, depending on how much space you need to cover, so you'll want to create a schedule where you cut at least a few days a week if you want. keep everything uniform.

I was also surprised at how close the Landroid cuts to the edges of the grass. As long as you run your guide wire at the recommended distance from the edges of your patio, it will do a much better job than you might expect. You will still need to go out with a mower from time to time and clean grass that is against the walls or other difficult areas, but there won't be as much as you think. When all is said and done in my yard, I have to manually trim for about 4 minutes just to clean some areas that the Landroid can't reach.

The Landroid M uses a three-blade cutting system that places three double-edged blades around a rotating cylinder. It does a very good job of cutting the grass into a thin layer that really helps keep your lawn healthier than discarding the clippings with a standard lawn mower. The clippings are small enough to settle around your ground, and I don't even see them on or around my lawn.

The height is adjustable from 1.6 ″ to 3.9 ″, so it can cut well and tall during the hot summer months and slightly shorter in the spring and fall. The engine is wonderfully quiet, so the Landroid won't bother you at all if you're outside while it's running. I also tried the Find My Landroid enabled by the GPS and cell plugin, and it worked very well. You can set a perimeter in the app and every time the mower leaves that perimeter it locks (you need a PIN to unlock it) and sends a notification to your phone. As the function name suggests, you can also find the location of your Landroid on an app map.

Conclusions

So far, I am completely impressed with the Landroid M. The setup takes a long time and there were definitely some bumps along the way when I started using it. However, once I worked through those issues, it was easy.

Priced starting at $ 999.99 and ending closer to $ 1,600 with all the amenities you want, the Landroid M doesn't come cheap. The upgraded version of Landroid L that covers up to half an acre is even more expensive. But compared to similar options from rival brands, Landroids are much more affordable than other options I've explored. With this in mind, it all comes down to the value of your time versus the value of your money.

If the cost of buying a Landroid M is within reach, it will be obvious to many people. Freeing up hours of your time every weekend is fantastic. And if your patio is like mine, it will also end up eliminating a lot of frustration. I have landscaping features to work with, slopes to worry about, trees with low branches to bend over and all sorts of other little annoyances that would annoy me every time I had to cut.

The Worx Landroid M is available starting at $ 999.99 on the Worx website. At the time of writing, it was also available on Amazon starting at $ 975.

Image Source: WORX