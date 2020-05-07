The NFL schedule and the coronavirus: what to know about fans in stadiums, COVID-19 tests and more for the 2020 season

After a slight delay from its usual release date, the 2020 NFL schedule arrived in early May as a sign of the league's optimism for the upcoming season. However, the shadow of doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has cast across all sports in the spring and summer remains in place as the NFL moves into what it hopes will be a full fall of professional soccer.

For the most part, the NFL for months has avoided the procedural challenges related to the arrival of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Unlike the leagues that were in season when the pandemic shut down live sports, the NFL was able to proceed in a relatively normal state with free agency and the NFL 2020 Draft, albeit practically.

But now it's up to football to face difficult decisions related to live action.

While the original 2020 NFL schedule should be taken with a grain of salt given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the league seems cautiously optimistic that next season will unfold as scheduled, and if things continue as expected. NFL, with fans in stadiums.

From Pro Football Talk: "According to sources with direct knowledge of both the NFL's deliberations and current and anticipated medical and scientific developments in the coming weeks and months, there is a & # 39; extremely small & # 39; chance that it would not there is the NFL season in 2020. "

With the understanding that a myriad of coronavirus-related factors will affect the NFL's plans in the coming months, below is what we now know about the viability of the 2020 season and how the league intends to navigate the challenges .

2020 NFL schedule

For now, the NFL plans to start its season on schedule, with the 2020 season opening on Thursday, September 10, a full 17-week regular season, and a full roster of playoff games ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7. With the exception of the international games in London and Mexico City, which will not be played in 2020, the NFL seems committed to sticking to its normal schedule until someone says it is impossible.

Of course, the NFL cannot be sure how the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will evolve in months, weeks, or even days. That is why multiple potential contingency plans are being considered.

"I am very confident in a 16 game season with a Super Bowl in February," sports business consultant Marc Ganis told Peter King of NBC Sports, adding an important warning. "I didn't say to trust 16 games with a goodbye, or what week of February would be the Super Bowl, or if each team will play eight games in their home stadiums, or if there will be fans in each game.

"More information is needed before we have these answers. The teams will simply be flexible."

Others have offered similar suggestions that a late start to the season is on the table. PFT reported that a delay of "a few weeks,quot; may be necessary "to get to the point where the governors of all NFL stadium states agree to open the doors and let anyone who chooses to attend present." (More on stadium fans later.)

Sports Business Daily reports that the NFL could start the season on October 15 and still have teams that play full 16-game tables. The report also suggests that the NFL could eliminate not only the rest weeks during the season, but also the rest week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. He would then use those weeks of rest to delay the start of the season, and the Super Bowl would be played on February 28.

King believes "the schedule may be delayed by a week or four, and the goodbyes may be eliminated … It is also possible that the league chooses to start four weeks late and simply start the schedule with the Week 5 games, starting on Oct. 8, (then) take weeks 1-4 and put them on the last four weekends of January.

"That would keep the rest week intact, which is probably important because the players union would fight to keep the week off in the season. In that scenario, the playoffs would start on February 6 with the Super Bowl on February 28."

Another wild card is the unknown state of the college football season. For draft-related reasons, among other ties between college and professional football, the NFL hopes that the college football season can run in the same way as the professional season. But should the college season be canceled or carry over to later dates, the NFL is reported to be "discussing the possibility,quot; of playing on Saturdays.

As one source explained to PFT, "Specific games would most likely be available on Saturdays exclusively through Amazon Prime or ESPN +, with streaming platforms paying a premium for content that appeals to enthusiastic NFL fans to pay the premium necessary to watch games.

"Those games would be removed from Fox and CBS's Sunday inventory, with the networks receiving a refund and the NFL hoping to get that money back and more through the next wave of streaming deals."

If these informed contingency plans aren't a clear enough indicator of the NFL's caution when it comes to viability and timing of the 2020 season, its recently released ticket reimbursement plan is a solid reinforcement.

The Associated Press obtained a memo that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all 32 teams. It establishes a policy for refunds in case the games in 2020 are canceled or played without the assistance of fans.

"All clubs will have a policy under which, if a game is canceled or played under conditions that prohibit fan attendance, anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the club (ie, season tickets, group sales, and / or or part-season plans) will have the option to receive a full refund or apply the amount paid for a future ticket purchase directly from the club. "

The AP also reported that secondary ticket dealers Ticketmaster and SeatGeek have committed to the NFL to make fully available refunds for tickets purchased within 30 days of cancellation. StubHub will comply with the policy only when required by state law.

Stadium fans

Goodell in a pre-draft interview with ESPN explained that it is too early to speculate whether fans will be able to attend the games when the 2020 NFL season begins. "We are going to do what we have to do to make sure we operate safely, and that includes our fans," said the commissioner. "So if we can't get fans into a stadium environment without being sure, then we will look at those alternatives."

However, the NFL also remains focused on preserving competitive balance. Games without crowds at the beginning of the season, followed by games with crowds later in the season, for example, could put late-season road teams at a disadvantage.

Which is probably part of the reason why the NFL has "a strong preference for Week 1 open stadiums," according to PFT, which also reports that "the league is currently confident that by the time the football season comes. , The situation will have progressed. " to the point where people will be able to make informed decisions about whether they want to attend the games. "

A main problem related to fans in stadiums is the varying degrees of closure measures in different states and cities. Live public sporting events in California, for example, will not be allowed until Stage 4 of the state's reopening plan. California was moving to Stage 2 of that plan as of May 4, but many coronavirus-related variables make the time frame for the process impossible to predict.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in April on the topic of live sports events: "Our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined by health experts, will be determined by our ability to meet this moment, turn the curve, and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine if that's appropriate, and right now I'm only focused on the immediate, but that's not something I anticipate that happen in the next few months. "

NFL teams are preparing as if they could organize games with the assistance of fans. The Dolphins, for example, recently announced that Hard Rock Stadium is implementing a cleanup program that "will create the safest and healthiest environment possible."

However, the Dolphins are also preparing a plan that, if necessary, would limit attendance to the stadium to 15,000 and explain the patterns of social distancing. Among other requirements, the plan would ban concession lines (fans would order food and drinks from their seats) and force all customers to wear masks.

"We would have times to get through security at different doors for people to separate, in terms of when they enter the stadium," Dolphins CEO / President Tom Garfinkel said in "Good Morning America,quot; ​​(via ESPN). "We would leave the stadium as a church setting, where each row comes out so that people don't withdraw at the same time in a herd."

Coronavirus test

In terms of the NFL's ability to continue the 2020 season as expected, testing is the key to, well, everything. In the absence of earlier than expected vaccine development, health experts say COVID-19 will not go anywhere anytime soon.

According to PFT, the NFL believes that by August, "testing will prevail, the testing process (saliva or finger stick) will be simple and the results will change very quickly."

That development would be important to the health and safety of NFL team personnel, obviously, but it would also be important for public relations reasons. The league cannot implement widespread virus testing and / or antibody testing if such a luxury is not available to everyone who needs it. PFT adds that "it is expected that there will be sufficient testing for the general public to justify testing all players, coaches, coaches, etc. before entering a team or stadium facility for practice, meetings, treatments or games "

However, without widespread testing, the effects of a single positive test in the NFL could ruin the season as planned.

Of course, even if the tests are done right, there will still be risks, and NFL team staff – players, coaches, executives, and everything in between – plus the league itself will have to weigh those risks.

"We will go where science takes us and nowhere science does not go," NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer told King. "We will see everything as long as we keep 2,500 players safe."

Theoretically, widespread testing would also help fans determine whether attending an NFL game is a safe decision.

NFL training camps and preseason games

Simply because NFL boot camps start so early in mid-July, the NFL faces a different set of challenges than those in front of the regular season. Most are related to the different restrictions mentioned above in the states and cities.

The teams' offseason programs, including rookie minicamps, are expected to remain virtual.

I spoke to some coaches about virtual meetings. Many feel that their teams are more committed than ever. Players seem comfortable in their environment and talk more. I also talked to a few players about it and most love being able to focus on the tape.

"At some point," a team executive told King, "We will have begun to accept inequalities. What happens when teams in four states are told, 'Can't you have a training camp? Those teams have no camp? Are they traveling to a state that allows about 100 people to work?

"Time will tell, but as you see now, there is no way that all states will be under the same rules for the summer."

Which puts the NFL in a difficult situation. The league, remember, ordered all team officials to work the NFL Draft from home, although some teams may have operated in small meetings based on local guidelines. Originally, the team's 32 facilities were to allow states to reopen before players could return to anyone. But Goodell sent the teams a memo Wednesday that established protocols to gradually reopen the team's facilities by May 15.

The following are some of the requirements to reopen the team's facilities, according to ESPN:

Receive consent from state and local governments.

Get enough cleaning and other supplies.

Create an infection response team that includes doctors and athletic trainers.

Designate an infection control officer (ICO) to be the first point of contact for any employee displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Provide coronavirus safety and hygiene training to all employees who will return to the facility.

NFL team owners are expected to discuss reopening the team's facilities during their virtual league meeting on May 19, according to ESPN.

"What we do is going to comply with the rules of state government in particular (for each team)," NFL Executive Vice President and Legal Counsel Jeff Pash said in April (via Yahoo). be consistent with good and recommended medical and public health practices. … We will treat all 32 teams the same way. We will do it in a way that preserves competitive equity. "

As for the NFL preseason games, which usually begin a few weeks after the camps open, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has speculated that fewer could be played in 2020, "which probably wouldn't be. World's End,quot;.