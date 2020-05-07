The new videos of the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Joseline Hernandez feed the transgender rumors

WENN

The videos in question, taken during what appears to be a photoshoot, show the actress / reality TV star who appears to have a lump under her skinny jeans.

Up News Info –

Joseline HernandezThe genre is questioned again after new videos of her appeared online. The videos in question were shared by none other than "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"She was featured on her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 6.

In the aforementioned videos, which show behind the scenes what a photo shoot looks like, the 33-year-old star wears a black shirt that is left unbuttoned, giving a generous look to her wide neckline. But it's her bottom region that fuels transgender speculation, as she appears to have a bulge under her tight black jeans. The reality star is also constantly taking that part while posing for the camera.

<br />

But after MTO News drew attention to the videos, many came to Joseline's defense, and a fan reminded speculators: "That woman did a nude nude maternity photo shoot !!!!

Another exclaimed, "Really people, ask her where her baby came from, better yet ask Stevie how she got her pregnant." Echoing the sentiment, someone else argued, "Why would anyone say this? She had a baby, a baby that looks like the man she was with. The last thing I heard is that transgender people can't have babies."

Joseline's transgender rumors first surfaced years ago, after she made her television debut in 2012. Dismissing wild speculation, the first "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The star then released a completely nude photo, exposing her female parts.

"Shit, I'm 100% female," the former stripper, who was also Stevie JThe former girl on the side, she wrote alongside her visual evidence, before applauding those who hate, "I will no longer entertain nonsense. It has been real and fun."

The rumors died down after Joseline became pregnant with Stevie's son in 2016 and gave birth to her daughter on December 28 of the same year. He is currently in relationship with music producer Robin Ingouma, professionally known as Balistic Beats. They started dating in 2019 and got engaged later that year.