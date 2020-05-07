R,amp;B superstar Chris Brown is addicted to a new drug, according to MTO News, and the drug is called "Whipits."

We speak to two people who know Chris, and they all say they are concerned about his abuse of the drug nitrous oxide.

Nitrous oxide or "whippets,quot; is an inhalation medication that can cause analgesia, depersonalization, derealization, dizziness, euphoria, and some distortion of sound. In some cases, it can cause mild hallucinations and have a mild aphrodisiac effect.

The drug has been around for years, but now it's starting to see a resurgence, especially at the California party and rave scene. And it looks like Chris Brown is hooked.

Here is a photo of what a Wjipit looks like:

And here is a photo that Chris posted on Instagram recently, with a Whipit between his legs:

But Chris doesn't just use the boats. Here's a video of the R,amp;B superstar as hell, and stumbling while trying to dance. In his hand, you see a pot of whipped cream.

Whipped cream cans contain large amounts of nitrous oxide gas: