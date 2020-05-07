The new dangerous drug that Chris Brown is addicted to: whip! (Photos and video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

R,amp;B superstar Chris Brown is addicted to a new drug, according to MTO News, and the drug is called "Whipits."

We speak to two people who know Chris, and they all say they are concerned about his abuse of the drug nitrous oxide.

Nitrous oxide or "whippets,quot; is an inhalation medication that can cause analgesia, depersonalization, derealization, dizziness, euphoria, and some distortion of sound. In some cases, it can cause mild hallucinations and have a mild aphrodisiac effect.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here