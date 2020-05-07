The largest shipbuilder in the US Navy. USA Receive $ 187 million for the amphibious assault ship LHA 9 – Defense blog

The Army's largest shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls, announced that its Ingalls shipbuilding division received a $ 187.46 million advance purchase contract from the US Navy. USA To provide long-term supplies and advance acquisition activities for the amphibious assault ship LHA 9.

"This contract allows us to maintain the health of our nationwide critical shipbuilding supplier base as we continue our serial production of large-deck amphibians," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "We will work closely with our Navy-Marine Corps partners and our suppliers across the United States to build another highly capable, versatile, and survival warship."

LHA 9 will be an American-class amphibious assault ship.

American-class ships will facilitate forward presence and power projection as an integral part of joint inter-agency and multi-national maritime expeditionary forces, supporting the Marine Corps principles of Operational Maneuver From Sea (OMFTS) and the maneuver of ship to target (STOM). As an amphibious ship, its mission includes embarking, transporting, controlling, inserting, holding, and removing elements of an air-to-ground marine task force, and supporting forces in helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft.

Amphibious warships are designed to support the principles of the Marine Operational Maneuver Marine Corps (OMFTS) and Target Maneuver Maneuver (STOM), according to the Navy website. They must be able to navigate safely and allow rapid combat power to accumulate on land in the face of opposition. Due to their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian missions and other contingencies at short notice as well. The United States maintains the largest and most capable amphibious force in the world.

The LHA-class amphibious assault warships are the centerpiece of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps Amphibian Ready Group. USA Amphibious assault ships of the US Navy USA They project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Ready Amphibious Group (ARG) or Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG). These ships transport and land elements of the Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) or Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB) with a combination of aircraft and landing craft.