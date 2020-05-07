Home Entertainment The killer grandmother's Tweet goes viral

The killer grandmother's Tweet goes viral

In Wednesday, Bethany S. Mandel, the famous Twitter housewife Bethany S. Mandel, wrote that we could "call her a grandmother killer", but that they would not take her away from museums, zoos, restaurants or dentists simply because going to those places could be deadly

In light of that permission, call her the grandmother killer we made. Here's a list of headlines that Up News Info staff brainstormed on Slack, but didn't use.:

  • Self-styled Grandma's Killer Isn't So Good To Stay Home After All
  • Will no one think of dentists?
  • Grandmothers? Not under the local supervision of women!
  • Of course, your grandmother was killed by someone named "Bethany"
  • Meet the woman who would kill your grandmother for a trip to Applebees
  • What it really means to kill a grandmother
  • The killer grandmother and us
  • All along, the killer grandmother was you
  • When they kill the grandmothers
  • Who is Grandma's killer? Here is everything you need to know
  • What we really mean when we say we want to kill the grandmothers
  • What are we talking about when we talk about killing grandmothers
  • 10 rude ways to kill a grandmother
  • The amazing disappointment of the murderous grandmother
  • The excruciating anxiety of killing a grandmother
  • All of her wanted a trip to the zoo. Even if that meant killing grandmothers.
  • In the coronavirus era, some consider killing grandmothers
  • Why do some want to kill grandmothers and others do not?
  • What the murderous grandmother says about millennial exhaustion
  • After Grandma's death, some experts argue it was a murder
  • Gender parity in the job of killing grandmothers? Not so fast, say something
  • Are we in the golden age of grandma's murder?
  • Killing grandmothers is praxis
  • The radical gesture of killing grandmothers
  • Grandma KILLER: revealed!
  • This mom wants to kill your grandmother
  • The gender anxiety of killing grandma
  • Here is why I choose to stay home and be a grandmother killer.
  • Killing my grandmother activated my impostor syndrome
  • I killed my grandmother and I won't apologize
  • Girl, stop apologizing for killing your grandmother
  • Sick SAHM Caught Cutting Down Grandma's Coronavirus Cakes
  • The emotional work of killing grandma
  • Ten easy ways to kill grandma at home
  • Maybe grandma always deserved death
  • This was always about killing grandmothers
  • Why I left New York: I killed my grandmother
  • The Unbearable White Feminism of Killing Grandma
  • This trick (kill grandma) will make your man go crazy
  • All this talk about killing grandmothers, but what about grandparents?
  • Killing grandma but not grandpa proves patriarchy is alive and well in America

