The game shares a deep and heartfelt depiction of Nipsey Hussle: the rapper is redefining brotherhood on a grand scale

Rapper The Game is a true friend of the late Nipsey Hussle, and has often turned to social media to pay tribute to him.

Recently, the west coast MC jumped on Instagram, where he posted an amazing painting by a local artist honoring Lauren London's life partner.

Along with the image, The Game also wrote a long message about the death of the activist and businessman.

The Game told Nip that he should be proud to look down to see how much he has inspired others and how his legacy has lived and blossomed for the world to see.

The artist wrote this note: "Hu $$ le man … I can't believe a year has passed since you left this crazy world." Time flies "has a completely different meaning these days. I know you're proud of what your life's mission has accomplished in the last 12 months. You have truly touched the hearts of people around the world. Your face is everywhere … your music is timeless and your words are heard loud and clear. There are newborns called "Ermias,quot;, and I can't get on anything and not see someone who quotes you. A true KING for his people with a heart of gold. A pure soul who knew exactly what the world needed to motivate himself. My My only wish is that you could have been here to see how everything unfolds. Here for moments like now, when people need to be higher. The last sacrifice: giving your life to God so that others learn that there is much more to life than caring only for oneself. The world is about to restart and I would like to think that you were one of the reasons for what is to come in the future. A world where we have to think before acting. Take care of those around us. Remember the importance of everyday essentials, clean food, water, herbs and caring for the most important thing on earth … HUMANITY. Being forced to stay inside and with those closest to you is not a bad thing in my eyes. Yes, the pandemic is taking lives and my love is with the families of the lost … ".

He went on to say, “But, I see this as a moment of peace that we will never see again in our lives. A time to reflect, empower, strategize and focus on how to make a real impact in what will soon be the new world. Things will never be the same after this and it is up to all of us to adapt efficiently and contribute positively so that we can all live in a world like ONE. The earth as we know it is sick … We are all at home waiting for what comes next. While we wait, let's not add problems to the problem, but prepare to be part of the solution. We all need the United States. Especially now…. My love is with every person on this earth during these times. This is the mark of a NEW BEGINNING. I am prepared enough for all of us. #TheMarathonContinues #LongLiveNipseyHussle 🏁 (@madsteez thanks for this piece, I can't wait to hang it up. "

One fan replied, "Long live Nipsey, long live The Game for showing true love for the brother."

A second commenter added: “Very insightful and sincere, spoken so eloquently! If I can, sir, I would love to jointly sign this message! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎯🎯🎯💯💯💯. "

The game is very magnanimous when it comes to Nipsey.



