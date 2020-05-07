The former Bad Company singer who recorded with Ted Nugent was 66 years old – Up News Info

Brian Howe, who was the lead singer for Bad Company for eight years and sang on a Ted Nugent album from the mid-80s, He died Wednesday of a heart attack while on his way to a hospital near his home in Lake Placid, FL. He was 66 years old.

Howe, a native of England, took over from original Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers in 1986 and stayed with the band for eight years. Recruited by Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke on the recommendation of Foreigner's Mick Jones, Howe sang and toured four of the band's studio albums, three of which were gilded, and his 1993 live album. During his tenure, the group He racked up eight of the top 10 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, including hits # 1 "Holy Water" (1990) and "How About That" (1992), the latter topped that list for six weeks.

Before joining the British hard rock band, Howe sang on Nugent's 1984 album Penetrator He landed at the concert after the album's producer heard him sing at the Atlantic Records office in London. The album generated minor success with "Tied Up in Love," and Howe led the Nugent band on the guitarist's later tour, but it came out soon after.

Howe released his solo debut, Tangled in blue in 1997 and followed it up with Circus bar in 2010. In 2003 his first album was re-released as I touched, with an added track. He recently toured Europe in 2017 as a solo act.

Howe is survived by a sister, a son, two daughters, and three grandchildren.