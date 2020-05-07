The Dark World "Up" and "Big Hero 6" – Up News Info

ABC has established its Wonderful World of Disney movie night with the premiere of several iconic movies that will be released later this month. For four consecutive Wednesday nights, the titles, currently available on Disney +, will be shown in primetime on ABC. The beginning of the series is nominated for a Disney Oscar Moana on Wednesday May 20 at 8 p.m., followed by Marvel Studios Thor: The Dark WorldAcademy Award-Winning Movies Above Disney and Pixar and Disney Big hero 6.

The details of the films and the schedule are below.

The wonderful world of Disney: Moana – Wednesday, May 20 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT)

Moana is Disney's epic adventure about an energetic teenager who embarks on a daring mission to prove herself a teacher on the road and fulfill her unfinished quest for her ancestors. During their journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a journey full of fun and action, encountering huge sea creatures, impressive underworlds, and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she has always sought: her own identity.

The wonderful world of Disney: Thor: The dark world – Wednesday, May 27 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT)

Marvel Studios' "Thor: The Dark World" continues the adventures of Thor, the mighty Avenger, as he fights to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadow enemy that predates the universe itself. After "Thor" and "The Avengers", Thor struggles to restore order throughout the cosmos … but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith plunges the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot bear, Thor sets out on his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and loved ones … but our universe itself.

The wonderful world of Disney: Up – Wednesday, June 3 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT)

Winner of two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Film, Disney and Pixar focuses on Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon vendor who is partly rascal, partly dreamy, and ready for his last chance for excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl launches himself into the lost world of his childhood dreams. Without Carl's knowledge, Russell, an 8-year-old wild explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time – Carl's front porch! The world's most unlikely duo reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, the rare 13-foot-tall flightless bird. Trapped in the jungle, Carl realizes that life's unexpected adventures are sometimes the most rewarding.

The wonderful world of Disney: Big Hero 6 – Wednesday, June 10 (8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EDT)

Meet Baymax, an adorable personal robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Disney's "Big Hero 6". When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding on the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his group of friends, who transform into a band of unlikely heroes.