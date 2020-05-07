The coronavirus pandemic makes the situation of homeless people in San Francisco even more intractable – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – There are no more tourists on San Francisco's famous and winding Lombard Street. The city's elegant hotels and shops are hermetically closed.

But a San Francisco staple has become even more pronounced as the coronavirus pandemic haunted everyone inside. Homeless people, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus, are still sleeping on sidewalks and in crowded tents in downtown and other popular neighborhoods.

Their plight underscores the political infighting that has divided San Francisco leaders for years to tackle homelessness and housing, often with the same result: stagnation.

The Bay Area received national praise for ordering the first term of staying home in the country, but San Francisco Mayor London Breed now faces mounting criticism from advocates and other city officials who say that It has not done enough to move homeless people into hotel rooms or even to enforce city regulations on street camping in dense neighborhoods.

"Medical professionals are almost unanimous that hotels are the safest way to protect public health and not lodging," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission district. "We are tired of the changing excuses."

Almost eight weeks after the closing order, more than 1,000 homeless people have been moved to hotel rooms in the city, which the mayor considers a remarkable achievement despite "an incredible logistical challenge."

However, around 1,700 hotel rooms remain empty, as Breed firmly rejects demands to house more than the city's 8,000 homeless people. Rooms are prioritized for frontline workers, homeless people recovering from COVID-19, or those who are elderly or have underlying health problems. Meanwhile, the shelters have stopped admitting people due to space requirements and the city's largest shelter was closed after 106 people were infected with the virus.

San Francisco, which is both a city and a county, compares relatively well in numbers to other major California counties in terms of homeless rooms. But political divisions in the compact city, the second densest in the United States, have been amplified by the virus along with tents and rampant drug use on the streets.

The sprawling Los Angeles County, with 59,000 homeless people, has moved more than 1,400 to rooms; San Diego has done the same for about 500 of its 8,000 homeless people.

However, in San Francisco, Breed has ignored an emergency legislative order from city lawmakers requiring him to purchase enough hotel rooms for all homeless people. She says that is not realistic.

Last week, activists staged a "death,quot; in front of Breed's home, holding signs asking him to "love his neighbor." Frustrated advocacy groups and San Francisco supervisors have raised private money to move a handful of homeless people to hotels.

This week, a law school and others in the downtown Tenderloin neighborhood sued San Francisco, saying the neighborhood's sidewalks are "unhealthy, unsafe, and often impassable," with drug deals and tents blocking sidewalks. The Foundation for the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California has notified Breed that it will sue for the problem if things don't change.

Breed says outreach workers are doing their best. He said some of the homeless people who have mental health problems and addictions are difficult to help. On Wednesday, he launched a plan for the Sirloin that includes the provision of clean water and a sanctioned "safe to sleep,quot; site for the tents.

"I understand that everyone wants to see something different," Breed said. “I want to see something different, but we are not housewives, we are not babysitters, and we are being treated that way by people who have some challenges in some cases, and some difficulties and some that are just challenging. "

Shanna Couper Orona, a former disabled firefighter, and another woman occupied an empty house for several hours on May 1 as part of a protest to "reclaim SF,quot;. Orona, 47, who has been living in his truck for about five years, rides his bike around town to tend to cuts and injuries to other homeless people. The mayor, she says, is being disrespectful.

"He forgot where his heart is," said Orona.

Sadie Stone, pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church, says she can't understand why Breed would pass up the opportunity to bring people to hotels, especially with the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying 75% of the cost.

"It just sends a very clear message that their lives don't matter," Stone said.

Breed, 45, is no stranger to difficulties. She grew up in public housing, raised by a grandmother who taught her the importance of faith, education, and food for others, no matter how little they had.

She is also a moderate Democrat in a politically polarized city where progressives push for affordable housing mandates, rent limits, and free public transportation. Breed believes that the homeless crisis cannot be solved without building more homes of all kinds, including luxury condos.

P.J. Johnston, a public relations strategist and friend of Breed's, said supervisors should stop yelling at the mayor and let him do his job. He said it is wrong for lawmakers to set a number of rooms to purchase and an "arbitrary time frame,quot; to fill them without addressing other services like security, sanitation and maintenance, calling it "simply irresponsible."

Randy Shaw, director of Tenderloin Housing Clinic, has supported Breed's efforts to build more homes. But the lawyer and activist is apoplectic about what has been allowed to flourish during the pandemic in the troubled Tenderloin district, where many children and families live.

The number of stores on its narrow sidewalks has doubled to almost 400, he said. While Breed closed part of the Golden Gate Park to traffic so people could safely exercise, there is no such elbow on the Sirloin.

"I don't know of any place in the United States where health mandates are violated as blatantly as in the Solomillo," he said. "It has not sunk in that we are in danger."