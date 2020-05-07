The Blue Angels' greeting was personal to some North Texas residents – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday's greeting to front-line workers for the Navy Blue Angels became personal to some North Texas residents directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health workers, first responders, and other "essential,quot; workers have been fighting COVID-19 for about two months. Wednesday became a day for residents to honor those workers with the help of the Blue Angels.

Together on the bridges over freeways, the rooftops of hospitals and from their backyards, residents watched from 11 a.m. at 11:35 a.m. how the Blue Angels soared above the skies of North Texas.

"Knowing that they are by our side and behind us is amazing," said Ginger Thomas.

Thomas is an emergency nurse at Baylor Scott and White McKinney, and his co-workers joined him in front of the hospital. She said that lives are being lost and saved every day in her hospital.

"The added stress of not knowing what exactly it is doing and who it is going to affect is what bothers us most," Thomas said.

Workers and residents captured the moments as planes flew across North Texas, from McKinney to Fort Worth.

"It was amazing, it gave me goose bumps," said Jennifer Gilmore, a patient care technician at Baylor Scott and White McKinney.

In Dallas, Sandy Romo took her children to Medical City Dallas to see the air show. She said she has a family member who is dealing with COVID-19.

"It made me cry when I saw him," Romo said. "… As we looked over there and saw everyone on top of the hospital roof thinking of all the lives they are saving."

In 35 minutes, the Blue Angels flew over hospitals in McKinney, Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and more.

It was a good salute to the front-line workers before they had to return to the fight.