The ad-free broadcast is a big winner for COVID-19, Dish President Charlie Ergen says, while watching television online is "painful" – Up News Info

Dish Network President Charlie Ergen, a vocal critic of the programmers he regularly runs into in contract talks, expanded on his criticism of the traditional television business during a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

"The product itself, from the consumer's point of view, is not good enough," said Ergen. While viewing over the past two months has increased across the board due to COVID-19 closings, he expects most of the increase has gone to ad-free streaming services. "It is human nature. They are going to Disney + or Netflix or Amazon because there are no commercials and because you can watch something compulsively or you can watch whenever you want."

Even in advertising broadcast services, Ergen continued, "It's a lighter load" compared to linear. On traditional broadcasts, including Dish, “You may have 16, 17 minutes of commercial time during a show. It may be a really good show, but it's painful once you've seen something without commercials. "

Related story CBS All Access to restart summer, adding new movies and shows ahead of global expansion – Update

In addition to the ad load, "you have to press a bunch of buttons to watch the next show, instead of just waiting eight seconds" on services like Netflix. "The user experience has to be better." Content that is sold to various digital platforms is even more salt in the wound, Ergen said. "The brand has disappeared" in the streaming era. If users see a network brand offered for free in one part of the ecosystem, they "don't want to pay twice" as they remain a pay TV customer.

Ergen, while always a free-speech maverick in the pay TV conversation, is even less limited by the conventions of the television business as Dish is turning to wireless technology. The company acquired spectrum, including significant divestment assets during the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. Most of the one-hour call with analysts was devoted to telecommunications.

Despite criticism of the overall television experience, Ergen and Dish CEO Eric Carlson declined to offer guidance on the transportation talks. Regional sports networks formerly controlled by Fox, and now in the hands of a consortium led by Sinclair Broadcast Group, have been dark for months on Dish, alongside HBO. A major renovation is coming this summer with ViacomCBS. Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley told investors Wednesday that there was "no update" in the talks with Dish.

Executives also offered no insight into programming, a hot topic for programmers and distributors alike during the sports shutdown during COVID-19.

Dish chose to cut 250,000 commercial pay TV customers, primarily bars and restaurants, during the quarter due to COVID-19 related closings. That contributed to an overall drop of 413,000 pay-TV clients in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 259,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Before the call, Dish analyst estimates were lower than reported, reporting a 78% drop in net income to $ 73.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue, however, increased estimates, reaching $ 3.22 billion, approximately unchanged from the prior year period.