The 20 best & # 39; revenge games & # 39; on the 2020 NFL schedule, from Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Patriots up Jason Garrett vs. Cowboys

"Revenge games,quot; are a big part of the NFL calendar every season. 2020 is no different, coming out of a low season that saw many more changes.

Several players have signed or been changed to new teams. Some have a chance to play against their old teams again or for the first time in 2020. There are also a few more coaches who can take part in the fun, especially if they were fired and shot at their former employers.

Outside of the teams that play their regular six-game division slates, the NFL predetermines a team's 13 other opponents, based on their completion last season and an established rotation of eight enemies across divisions from the two conferences. Sometimes the stars line up wonderfully for a player, coach, or their family opponent to take revenge on.

Here are the top 20 revenge games on the 2020 calendar, including two that present slightly different reasons for the extra winning motivation:

1. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Patriots

How did Tom Brady dare to leave New England before he had a shot at dueling with his former best backup turned NFC QB champion? Now it's about Garoppolo bringing out the best in Bill Belichick's defense and proving that he was a far more worthy heir than Jarrett Stidham.

Don't forget that Garoppolo head coach Kyle Shanahan will also want to be relentless with his offense to invent what happened to the Falcons in the second half of Super Bowl 51. The 49ers will be happy to beat the Patriots in a game of difficult road, but it would be a lot sweeter for the coach and the quarterback if they win 28-3.

2. Melvin Gordon vs. Chargers (twice)

Gordon did not enjoy the way things ended in Los Angeles. The Chargers reportedly made him a good offer to return ($ 10 million per season), but he turned it down, wanting a bigger payday. Leave it up to your division rival Denver to accomplish something close, $ 8 million a season, despite Gordon signing late in free agency.

The Broncos surprised some by making the move, given that they had Phillip Lindsay. But Gordon is expected to be their leader and he can bet that he will run as strong and fast as he can when he has his two cracks in the Chargers in what would be two close engagements in the AFC West rivalry.

3. Frank Gore vs. 49ers, Colts, Dolphins (twice) and Bills (twice)

Now we have a better idea of ​​why the venerable runner decided to return for a 16th season, just before celebrating his 37th birthday in May. The future Hall of Fame member (yes, he is), choosing the Jets, meets with Adam Gase, his coach for a year with the Dolphins, after Gore played his only year with the Bills. While we wait to see if the Patriots sign Gore for 2021 so that he can complete his AFC East cycle, we may have to accept that this season will be his NFL retirement tour.

Gore somehow chose a team that will play with his previous four teams in 2020. The Jets will host San Francisco and travel to Indianapolis to take care of their first two clubs, while also having the opportunity to return to Miami and Buffalo. Gore is not known for bad-mouthing, respected for his quiet work, bowing his head and gaining all available gardens. He deserves this type of expulsion for lasting in this league for so long, rare for his position.

4. Nick Foles vs. Jaguars

Foles received a big payout for being Jacksonville's starting QB in 2020, only to suffer a clavicle injury in Week 1 against one of his former teams, Kansas City. That gave way to the hobby associated with rookie Gardner Minshew and Foles were unable to keep the job for the rest of the season when he returned in Week 11.

The Jaguars took the opportunity to exit Foles' contract in 2020 after the Bears forced him, thanks to coach Matt Nagy. The former super sub Eagles become MVP of the Super Bowl is back in the NFC, and thanks to the luck of programming, Chicago plays in Jacksonville. Assuming Foles defeats Mitchell Trubisky to begin with, he can lead him to rebuilding the Jaguars defense.

5. Ron Rivera vs. Panthers

Rivera was fired by Carolina after 12 games last season, but he quickly recovered with a new concert in Washington, just six hours from Charlotte. He will have a good influence on the rebuilding of Redskins, replacing Jay Gruden. Rivera has a shot at beating his replacement, Matt Rhule, when the Panthers travel to FedEx Field in a last-place matchup.

Rivera could also have Kyle Allen, who started 12 games replacing Cam Newton in Carolina, as his No. 1 QB over 2019 first-round Dwayne Haskins. Don't forget Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who now also plays. for Rivera. It's a pity the Redskins didn't keep cornerback Josh Norman to make the meeting even more fun.

6. Jason Garrett vs. Cowboys (twice)

Garrett served 10 years as the head coach in Dallas. From his days as a substitute QB for Troy Aikman and then as the Cowboys 'offensive coordinator, Garrett became Jerry Jones' longtime favorite. But after Jones decided to replace Garrett with Mike McCarthy, Garrett landed with rival NFC East giants as his offensive coordinator under new coach Joe Judge.

Garrett is a Princeton product that also went to Columbia for a while, lining up pretty well with a New Jersey / New York concert. This is also the second time that Garrett has left the Cowboys for the Giants: 20 years ago, he did so as an NFL free agent.

Garrett goes from Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. It will be accelerated to make the Giants more balanced and explosive so they are better equipped to beat, beat, and beat the Cowboys. The chapter of this rivalry between Eli Manning and Tony Romo was quite good; This has the potential to be better, with the touch of familiarity that generates a certain amount of contempt.

7. Chase Young vs. Bengals

Young has not played a down in the NFL for the Rivera Redskins. But the No. 2 rookie will want to spend a day against Cincinnati, who chose QB Joe Burrow over him at No. 1.

Ohio State's elite prospect hurriedly plays the right position to show the Bengals what they will miss. You can bet, after his Buckeyes didn't get a shot at the Burrow LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff, Young will be looking to rack up a sack or two or three when Washington conveniently hosts Cincy in an interconference game.

8. Andy Dalton vs. Bengals

When the Bengals became bad enough to join Burrow, he ended Dalton's time as his starting quarterback. Dalton was fouled by the organization, first briefly sent to rookie Ryan Finley by rookie coach Zac Taylor last season, and then had to wait until after the 2020 NFL Draft for his release versus being shot in true free agency. of the NFL.

Unless something happens with Prescott, one of the league's longest-running QBs, Dalton won't start as quarterback for his new team, the Cowboys, when they play for the Bengals. You can still enjoy the bittersweet moment of beating your old team and having a chance to return to Cincinnati, the community you did so much to help.

9. Jameis Winston vs. Buccaneers (twice)

Here's another QB that lost its initial performance with a brighter model. Winston will take a close look at how well Tom Brady does when he replaces him while supporting another future Hall of Fame Super Bowl winner, Drew Brees on the sidelines.

Winston settled for a small second contract against what could have been the 2015 first overall pick. He has a chance to show the Saints that he should be considered Brees' successor, but he also has the advantage of helping to thwart Fr. his former team by dethroning the current team as NFC South champion.

10. Teddy Bridgewater vs. Saints (twice) and Vikings

There are a lot of fun QB stories in the NFC South, aren't there? Bridgewater replaces Newton as the Panthers' veteran starter, which means he will have his two shots to beat Brees and his former team.

Bridgewater will be assisted by offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who cut his teeth in New Orleans before helping Burrow win a Heisman Trophy and a national championship in Baton Rouge. Bridgewater will remain grateful to the Saints for reviving their career after a major knee injury, but that doesn't mean you don't want to enlighten them.

Don't forget Bridgewater's last loss to the Saints as Brees' backup came in the playoffs against his old team, the Vikings. With the Panthers, you will also have a chance to return to Minnesota for the first time as a starter for another team.

11. Philip Rivers vs. Raiders

Rivers chose the Colts after the Chargers failed to re-sign him, but he still can't completely ditch his longtime enemies in the AFC West, as Indianapolis will be a first-season visitor to Las Vegas.

As a starting quarterback for San Diego / Los Angeles, Rivers was 18-10 against the Oakland Raiders with a solid passer rating of 95.6. But this pairing is important to get a recent bad taste out of your mouth.

Rivers lost twice to the Raiders last season and did not play well in either game. He threw three interceptions in a week 10 game Thursday night in Oakland, and was also caught five times in a 26-24 loss. When the teams met again in Los Angeles in Week 16, Rivers did not have a TD pass in a 24-17 backhand. The Raiders also beat the Colts Riverless in Indianapolis last season.

12. Drew Brees vs. Chargers

Given how much Brees is now associated with the Saints, it may be difficult for some to remember how he was replaced by Rivers in his first NFL team 15 years ago. With time spent in New Orleans, Brees has already faced the Chargers three times, including once in London.

This first time against the Los Angeles version at home could very well be the last time. Brees has averaged 305 yards and 3 touchdowns and was 103.7 when he faced the San Diego version, which took him to No. 32 overall in the 2001 draft. If Brees really plans to hang him after 2020, it would be great to do even with four. consecutive stellar winning performances.

13. Emmanuel Sanders vs. Broncos and 49ers

Brees welcomes a new veteran catcher to complement Michael Thomas after Sanders signed a two-year, $ 16 million contract to sign with the Saints. Upon arriving in New Orleans, Sanders will face two of his former teams after Denver traded him to San Francisco in the middle of last season.

Sanders helped the 49ers win a Superdome thriller last season and will now work to help the Saints win the rematch. You can also go to Mile High to face the Broncoes. The 33-year-old has a lot of ability to play big and can show that he is not close to doing so.

14. Chris Harris Jr. vs. Broncos (twice)

Gordon went from the Chargers to the Broncos. Harris, the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, will play his 31-year season switching sides with the Chargers.

Harris joins a high school loaded with Casey Hayward, Desmond King and Derwin James. That's good with the Broncos recruiting two more receivers to help Courtland Sutton on Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler

The Broncos will have a drop from Harris to former Jaguar A.J. Bouye Harris further strengthens the position of his new team and can make a big impact by taking the Chargers out of the AFC West hold and returning to the Raiders and Broncos in the division.

15. Marshawn Lynch vs. Bills (hopefully)

So much for Lynch that he ended his emergency period with the Seahawks in 2019. Even with Seattle recruiting DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round to add rookie insurance behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny when they return from injuries, the organization is struggling. to quit his job. beloved power back.

Lynch needs to stay calm in order to play a second game against the team that led him to No. 12 overall in the 2007 draft. In his only game against the Bills in 2016, Lynch ran 10 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. This time, he can play in Buffalo, where he showed his promise of a great production before his exchange to Seattle.

16. Damien Williams vs. Dolphins

Williams began his career as a valuable backup running back in Miami after being signed on as an Oklahoma undrafted free agent. When he signed with the Chiefs to dig deeper into 2018, he wasn't expected to see a major role.

Then came the problem off the field with Kareem Hunt, opening the door for Williams to deliver his explosive offensive with Patrick Mahomes. In the 2018 playoffs, Williams recorded 250 scrimmage yards and 4 touchdowns in 2 games. During the 2019 Super Bowl run, he had 290 scrimmage yards and 6 touchdowns in 3 games.

Williams will be a free agent in 2021, and the Chiefs are likely to put first-round rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a leading rookie role. But there will still be room for Williams to hurt in his first game against the Dolphins at home.

17. Calais Campbell vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars traded Campbell, current NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, after three strong Pro Bowl seasons with them. He will play for Baltimore in his 34-year season with plenty of passing pop running in his massive but super-athletic frame (6-8, 300 pounds).

Campbell, in his solo game against his other former team, the Cardinals, did not have a sack, but scored a touchdown on a fumble return. As a 3-4 finish to the Ravens, he'll have a chance to wreak havoc on the Jaguars at home, too. Expect an appropriately large revenge bis.

18. Jimmy Graham vs. Saints

Bears GM Ryan Pace was a longtime staff member in New Orleans before coming to Chicago. His previous biggest addition to the Saints has been defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. But now he has one more in his new tight end Graham.

While Graham and Pace crossed in New Orleans, they only signed former Saints player Ted Ginn Jr., and Pace did not. Graham received as much as the Saints paid Sanders, who signed on to fill the fast-paced, veteran role that Ginn once held. Graham, 33, has faded away from the five-time Pro Bowler he once was. Although he has been in the NFC the entire time with his Seahawks and Packers stops, he played the Saints only once, recording just 3 catches for 34 yards in that game.

Graham may not have much left, but he will have a chance to improve those numbers with the Saints playing in Chicago for the second season in a row.

19. Xavier Rhodes vs. Vikings

The Vikings were forced to review the rest of their high school after locking Anthony Harris up for salary cap issues. Rhodes, Trae Waynes (Bengals) and Mackensie Alexander (Bengals) have left their corner corps.

Rhodes, who made three Pro Bowls in Minnesota after the team led him to No. 25 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, was released prior to his 30-year season. There were some real signs of declining coverage last season, but the Colts were quick to add it to start helping shortly after it hit the open market.

Part of the reason the Vikings got into a major cap cap was the costly signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Rhodes can now work on intercepting Cousins ​​and thwarting Minnesota's offensive plans when the Colts host their former team.

20. Tyler Eifert vs. Bengals

Eifert, who signed with the Jaguars in free agency, is five years away from his remarkable Pro Bowl season with the Bengals in which he posted 615 yards and 13 touchdowns. He now teams with former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in Jacksonville to try to burn down the Cincinnati defense in 2020.

There were some signs that Eifert left his injury-ridden past behind during his last season with his first team. The close end is a key part of what Gruden wants to do with his West Coast air strike and it would not be shocking for Eifert to be an impact receiver again. You can demonstrate that at a high level on a return to Cincy.